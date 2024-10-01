£10,000 reward offered for help finding Cardiff man wanted for attempted murder

A £10,000 reward is being offered to help find the whereabouts of man wanted for attempted murder In Cardiff.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information given anonymously to them that leads to the arrest of Elliot Fiteni.

The 23-year-old is wanted following a violent assault which happened in Cardiff in July this year which caused serious injury to the victim.

Fiteni, who lives in Cardiff, is thought to have fled the area to avoid arrest.

Do not approach

The public is being warned not approach Fiteni. If you know of his whereabouts, in an emergency speak to the police directly by calling 999 – to stay anonymous or to claim a reward – contact Crimestoppers.

Hayley Fry, National Manager for Wales at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We are appealing to anyone with information about this violent assault to come forward and speak to our charity 100% anonymously as soon as possible.

“Crimestoppers exists to give people an option if they prefer not to speak to the police but want to do something positive to help keep our communities safe.

“Do not let fear stop you from speaking up. Our charity, which is independent of the police, has always kept its promise of anonymity since we began in the 1980s. Millions of people have trusted us over the decades with their crime information.

“It is important to also remember that if you are assisting an offender, you are committing a serious criminal offence.

“There are people out there who must know Elliot Fiteni’s location. Please speak up. Crimestoppers is open 24/ 7, 365 days a year via our website and on the phone. Remember that you can share with us where he is hiding, and no one will ever know.”

Independent

Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is supporting this investigation by offering the reward for information it exclusively receives – either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 at any time – that leads to the arrest of Elliot Fiteni.

The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on Tuesday, 24 December 2024.

