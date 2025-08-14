£100,000 of funding on offer for nature projects across Welsh county

Applications have been invited for a new round of funding worth £100,000, aimed at supporting projects that create, restore, or enhance natural assets across a Welsh county.

The initiative launched by Ceredigion Nature Partnership is part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Local Places for Nature’ fund, designed to bring nature closer to where people live, work, and access public services.

Eligible applicants include constituted groups, registered charities, companies, private businesses, and public sector organisations delivering services that benefit both nature and local communities in Ceredigion.

Biodiversity

Ceredigion County Council says all projects may range from improving access to green spaces to installing biodiversity features such as nest boxes for birds and bats.

All proposals must include tangible biodiversity enhancements.

Applications will be assessed by a grant panel, with higher scores awarded to projects demonstrating greater ecological impact.

Ideas

Councilor Eryl Evans, Ceredigion’s Biodiversity Champion, said: “Having experienced the impact of this kind of funding firsthand, I know just how powerful it can be.

“It gives those small seedlings of an idea the chance to grow into something truly meaningful.

“With the right support, local spaces can become thriving centers for nature, supporting biodiversity and offering real benefits to the mental health and well-being of everyone who lives in or visits the area.

“It’s exactly the kind of funding that can help local groups take that important first step and I’ve seen how transformative that can be.”

Interested organisations can request an application pack by email – [email protected] .

The deadline for applications is Friday 19 September 2025 at 12 noon.

