£100m Crossrail project moves into construction phase

Mark Mansfield

Work on the first phase of Cardiff Crossrail is due to begin later this month, marking the start of a long-planned tram-train link between Cardiff city centre and Cardiff Bay.

Enabling works at Callaghan Square will start on June 15 as part of a joint project between Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales. Construction firm GRAHAM has been appointed principal contractor for the first phase of the scheme.

Backed by £100 million from the Welsh Government and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, the project will create a new tram-train connection between Cardiff Central station and Cardiff Bay via the new Loudoun Square station, which is currently under construction.

The first phase will also include new tram platforms at Cardiff Central, an additional platform at Cardiff Bay station, a twin-track tramway through Callaghan Square, segregated cycle routes, new pedestrian areas and changes to the road layout.

The scheme forms part of a wider vision for Cardiff Crossrail, which aims to create a modern tram network linking the Plasdwr development in the north-west of the city with the proposed Cardiff Parkway station in the east.

Cardiff Council said the route would help meet growing demand for public transport and improve links between the city centre, Cardiff Bay and the new 16,500-capacity indoor arena currently being built at Atlantic Wharf.

Cabinet member for climate change, strategic planning and transport, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said the project represented a major investment in the city’s transport infrastructure.

He said: “This is a long-term investment in Cardiff’s public transport infrastructure and will play a key role in supporting major developments across the city, including the redevelopment of Cardiff Central Railway Station, the regeneration of Callaghan Square, the new indoor arena and the Atlantic Wharf redevelopment in Cardiff Bay.

“The vision for Cardiff Crossrail is clearly set out in the city’s 10-year transport vision. This is about building a greener, more sustainable and affordable transport system for the city.”

While no road closures are planned during the initial phase of works, traffic lanes on Callaghan Square will be reduced while utility diversions and site clearance take place.

Motorists have been advised to consider alternative routes into the city centre, with variable message signs already in place on major roads approaching Cardiff.

Improved connectivity

Deputy Transport Minister Mark Hooper said: “I am delighted that work is due to start this month on Cardiff Crossrail. I am committed to the delivery of high quality, affordable public transport and thanks to the Welsh Government’s £50m investment, Cardiff Crossrail will improve connectivity in our capital city.”

Transport for Wales chief infrastructure officer Dan Tipper described the start of works as “an important milestone” and said the project would form a key part of the wider South Wales Metro network.

The enabling works are expected to be the first visible stage of a project that Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales hope will transform public transport across the city over the coming decade.