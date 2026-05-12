100th Cylch Meithrin established under innovative scheme

A scheme to grow the numbers of Cylch Meithrins across Wales has reached an important milestone with the development of its 100th child care setting.

The scheme began in April 2018 with the aim of establishing 40 new Cylch Meithrin settings by 2021, and 150 provisions over a 10-year period.

The Mudiad Meithrin Set up and Succeed scheme (SAS) has now grown to 103 childcare provisions, following the opening of Meithrinfa Wibli Wobli Nursery in Cardiff and the expansion of Cylch Meithrin Llan y Pwll and Cylch Meithrin Bod Alaw.

Cylchoedd Meithrin are playgroups delivered in Welsh. They welcome all children, irrespective of what language they speak at home.

Based in a range of settings across the nation, Cylchoedd Meithrin inspire development through play, putting children in good stead for future language development as they become bilingual from an early age.

The SAS scheme stems from the #Cymraeg2050 work programme and is Mudiad Meithrin’s response to the Welsh Language Strategy set out in the #MeithrinMiliwn document.

The SAS scheme has evolved from solely opening new settings to including other approaches to increase the availability of Welsh-medium childcare, including:

Mudiad Meithrin’s Plethu project (Cynllun Plethu) – in partnership with Early Years Wales and Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs provides language support to bilingual provisions that have the ability and desire to become Welsh-medium immersion settings.

The total of over 100 childcare provisions supported through the scheme includes a mix of new settings, expanded settings, and provisions that are part of Cynllun Plethu.

Sali Edwards, Lead Officer Set up and Succeed, said: “As we celebrate the success of the SAS scheme in passing the milestone of developing 100 childcare settings, I would like to acknowledge the contribution of all volunteer committee members, setting staff, Mudiad staff, and other partners who have contributed to each of the 100.

“A great deal of work goes into developing a Cylch Meithrin and into sustaining it once it is open. The scheme has continued through a global pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis, and we look forward to supporting more communities to develop Welsh-medium childcare as the 9th year of the scheme begins in April 2026.”

Find out more about your local Cylch Meithrin here.