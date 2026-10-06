£10m investment to expand low-carbon cement production in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A company that turns demolition waste into low-carbon cement has secured £10 million to expand production in Wales and create skilled jobs.

Cardiff-based Reclinker will use the investment to move towards full commercial production following industrial trials with steelmaker 7 Steel UK in the city.

The funding will support plans to increase output in Cardiff towards 120,000 tonnes a year, with the company also looking to introduce its technology at steel plants in Europe and the United States.

Its process, developed at the University of Cambridge, recovers cement paste from demolished buildings and turns it back into clinker — a key ingredient in cement — using electric furnaces already used to recycle steel.

Reclinker has completed several industrial-scale trials at 7 Steel UK’s Cardiff site and has already made its first commercial sales.

The company says the investment will help expand production in south Wales and create skilled green jobs, although no figure has been given for the number of posts.

The funding round was jointly led by specialist climate technology investors Clean Growth Fund and AP Ventures, with backing from the Development Bank of Wales.

Existing investors, including Zero Carbon Capital, Kibo Invest and Cambridge Enterprise, also took part.

Reclinker chief executive Bill Yost said: “We are delighted to have received support from our existing investors and new investors.

“This oversubscribed round sends a strong signal that UK investors are serious about decarbonisation. We are particularly pleased that this investment will support the growth of green industries in Wales.”

Cement production accounts for around 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions, with much of the pollution coming from the chemical processing of limestone and the fossil fuels burned to heat kilns.

Reclinker’s process avoids the need for a dedicated cement kiln, newly quarried limestone or fossil-fuelled heating.

Blended cement

The material produced is processed for use in blended cement products. The company expects these to offer an initial 50% reduction in emissions compared with conventional cement, with further reductions as production expands.

It also aims to match the cost of conventional cement. Using existing steelmaking equipment means expansion requires less investment in new infrastructure.

Gareth Mayhead, of the Development Bank of Wales, said: “This investment demonstrates the power of co-investment in bringing innovative, high-growth businesses to Wales.

“By investing alongside specialist climate technology investors, we are helping Reclinker establish and grow its presence here, building on the successful industrial trials already carried out in Cardiff.”

Stephen Price, investment partner at Clean Growth Fund, said cement was among the most difficult sectors in which to cut emissions because of both its production chemistry and energy use.

He said combining cement production with steel recycling offered a way to reduce emissions using existing industrial infrastructure.

Development

Gabriella Nizam, head of sustainability and public affairs at 7 Steel UK, said the company was proud to have contributed to the technology’s development at its Cardiff operations.

“We have been a centre for industrial innovation, leading low-carbon electric arc furnace steel production for decades, and we are proud to support projects that tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues,” she said.

“Reclinker has shown how existing steel recycling infrastructure can help unlock a lower-carbon future for cement production, creating environmental and economic benefits as the technology expands.”

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