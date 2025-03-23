£11.8m of funding released for Mid Wales Growth Deal

The UK and Welsh governments have confirmed the release of £11.8m of funding for Mid Wales as part of an investment package aimed at boosting the regional economy.

The announcement came as Ministers toured the first project to secure support from the growth deal, which is backed by £110m from both governments – aimed at attracting further investment from the public and private sectors.

The visit to the Elan Valley Lakes development – which aims to set a new benchmark for sustainable tourism – came as projects begin to move from planning to delivery.

Celtic Rainforest Expansion

The first phase of work is focused on Celtic Rainforest Expansion, which will see the connecting and restoring of 117 hectares of fragmented woodland as part of the National Forest for Wales. Work will also start on the design of a new visitor centre.

This phase of the scheme is projected to deliver an annual economic impact of £4m, with an estimated £17m contribution to the regional economy by 2040.

Wales Office Minister, Dame Nia Griffith, and Welsh Government Economy Secretary, Rebecca Evans were welcomed by representatives from Growing Mid Wales, the regional partnership overseeing the Growth Deal, alongside developers Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Dame Nia Griffith, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Wales Office, said: “This project is a fantastic example of how the UK Government is supporting the region to deliver our mission of economic growth by boosting tourism and creating jobs.

“The Elan Valley is a beautiful place, and these improvements will make the visiting the area even better, whilst also protecting the environment.”

Economic prosperity

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, added: “The Mid Wales Growth Deal plays a crucial role in our vision for economic prosperity across Wales. The Elan Valley Lakes project has transformative potential; attracting visitors, creating jobs, and positioning Mid Wales as a premier destination within a prosperous, green, and fair Wales.”

Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt, and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies, emphasised the broader benefits: “This investment will not only improve our tourism sector but also prioritise conservation and sustainability. It will create jobs, both directly and in the wider economy. We are committed to supporting the project as it moves forward.”

