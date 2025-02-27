11 arrested in connection to child exploitation in Gwent

11 people have been arrested following a complex investigation into suspected criminal exploitation of children in Pontypool and Cwmbran.

Officers from Gwent Police’s neighbourhood, roads policing and specialist operations and safeguarding teams conducted warrants at nine addresses in Torfaen in the early hours of Wednesday (February 26).

10 people were arrested including a 30-year-old man from Pontnewynydd, a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, both from Pontypool, who were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and the supply of drugs.

The 33-year-old woman has been charged with supplying a controlled drug, possession with intent to supply cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Gwent Police say she has been remanded into custody.

The 37-year-old man was released on police bail while the 30 -year-old man remains in police custody at this time.

Seven teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, were also arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

All seven have since been released on police bail.

The eleventh person, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

He has since been charged with the offence.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Emma Coopey, said: “Operations like today involve multiple agencies, including Social Services, independent charities, education and the Youth Offending Service.

“This is to provide a child-centred and trauma informed approach and to ensure that children have access to appropriate support services to break the cycle of abuse.

“These arrests are vital to disrupt criminal networks. Our communities deserve to be able to live and work in neighbourhoods that are safe and not overshadowed by those involved in such criminality. That is why we will continue to seek out these people and dismantle their operations.

“If you suspect someone of exploiting children or young people, or think someone you know has been a victim, or may be soon, please report this to police. Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, your information could help our trained officers and staff protect children at potential risk of harm.”

Last month, Senedd members rejected calls for a Wales-wide independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation by so-called grooming gangs.

The campaign was led by a victim of child exploitation and trafficking who said there should be an inquiry into the scale of the issue.

While MSs voted 34-13 against the Tory motion for a Wales-wide probe, Plaid Cymru’s amendment – which called for an all-Wales audit – was unanimously agreed.

