110,000 electronic devices saved from landfill thanks to recycling initiative

Since 2011, Keep Wales Tidy, has recycled over 700,000kg of ICT equipment and saved over 110,000 items from landfill – equivalent to the weight of more than four houses.

The charity runs a collection scheme for companies across south Wales to responsibly and sustainably dispose of any electrical equipment that no longer works or they no longer need.

It is run in partnership with A&LH Environmental Services in Barry, who collect the unwanted equipment and either recondition or recycle wherever possible.

The innovative recycling scheme not only diverts waste from landfill and recycles items where possible, but also donates any profits raised to Keep Wales Tidy – who use the money to help local community groups to improve their environment.

Strategy

Since the IT recycling project first began almost 15 years ago, Keep Wales Tidy and A&LH Environmental Services have collected over 1 million kg of ICT equipment, with over 700,000 kg being recycled and almost 150,000 kg being reused.

The charity has saved 117,000 items from ending up in landfill and has raised almost £300,000. The funds raised from the collections have been re-invested into supporting its litter and waste work and supporting volunteers in cleaning up their communities.

Deputy Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy, Louise Tambini said: “Protecting the environment now and for the future is what Keep Wales Tidy is all about.

“If we can take good quality materials and find a way to repurpose or reuse them, it benefits businesses, the environment, and the economy.”

“The strategy is simple: eradicate litter and waste, create and restore green spaces, and empower the next generation on environmental issues. This IT recycling project just makes sense and fits in with our ethos. We are proud to be doing our bit to help businesses recycle those more challenging electrical items, while also allowing us to raise funds for other projects.”

Greener, Cleaner Wales

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said; “Recycling projects like this one from Keep Wales Tidy are a great way to help organisations take action to reduce their impact on the environment.

“If everyone looks for ways to reuse, repurpose, and recycle, as well as considering buying second-hand, rather than new, it can make a huge difference to the amount of waste ending up in landfill each year. It will also go a long way to helping us create a greener, cleaner Wales.”

Any business can register to participate in this scheme and arrange a collection of its unwanted waste electrical and electronic equipment.

Simply contact Keep Wales Tidy with details of what you want collected. They will arrange the collection from you and provide you with an estimated cost.

All data on hard drives will be destroyed securely and the business will receive validation certificates as proof, along with a full breakdown of all items disposed of, reports and certificates within weeks of your collection date.

For other ideas about how to reuse or repair items visit more information visit https://www.climateaction.gov.wales

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

