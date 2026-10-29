£11m pledged to replace busy town centre bridge

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A busy town centre bridge is set to be replaced with £11 million in UK Government funding aimed at reducing flood risk and supporting regeneration.

Aberavon Bridge in Port Talbot connects Station Road with the Aberafan shopping centre across the River Afan.

The funding was announced as Chancellor John Healey delivered his first Budget in the House of Commons on October 28.

The crossing also provides a link to Civic Square, home to Neath Port Talbot Council’s headquarters and Yr Aelwyd theatre, which is under construction.

Council leader Scott Jones welcomed the announcement but said the project still required the development and approval of a business case.

He said: “This is very welcome news for Port Talbot and represents a significant investment in the future of the town.

“Reducing flood risk is hugely important for our communities and businesses, and replacing Aberavon Bridge would help us better protect homes and commercial properties.

“It would also provide opportunities for the future regeneration of surrounding areas while maintaining this important connection through the heart of Port Talbot town centre.

“There is still work to be done, including the development and approval of a business case, but today’s announcement is a positive step forward.

“We look forward to working with the UK Government to take the project forward.”

Other Welsh funding announced in the Budget included £2.5 million for a science park in north Wales and £30 million for Cardiff Parkway.