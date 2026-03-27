£12.6m boost for town centre regeneration across Wales

Town centres across Wales are set to receive a further £12.6 million in regeneration funding, with projects planned in areas including Swansea, Newport and Merthyr Tydfil.

The latest investment, announced by Housing and Local Government Secretary Jayne Bryant, forms part of the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, which has distributed nearly £500 million since its launch in 2020.

The new funding will support a range of developments, from high street regeneration to heritage restoration and local planning work.

In Swansea, funding will contribute to the redevelopment of 1 Oxford Street and the second phase of the Potters Wheel project. In Merthyr Tydfil, £1.7 million has been allocated to support the redevelopment of the Grade II-listed Merthyr Synagogue.

Elsewhere, Cardiff Council will receive £140,000 to develop placemaking plans for Adamsdown, Splott, Butetown and Cardiff Bay, while £2 million has been earmarked for a project in Newport, although full details have not been released due to commercial sensitivities.

Additional funding includes support for property acquisition on Taff Street in Pontypridd, early-stage design work for a shopfront scheme in Maesteg, and improvements to public spaces and transport links in Caerphilly.

The Welsh Government said the funding is intended to help revitalise town centres, support local businesses and improve public spaces.

Jayne Bryant said the investment aimed to deliver practical benefits for communities.

“By revitalising town centres, supporting local businesses and improving public spaces, we are helping to build places where communities can thrive,” she said.

“We know that strong high streets play an important role in local economies, attracting investment and creating jobs.”

The Transforming Towns programme provides both grants and loans to all 22 local authorities in Wales, supporting a wide range of regeneration activity.

Challenges

The latest funding comes as many town centres continue to face challenges linked to changing shopping habits, economic pressures and the long-term impact of the pandemic.

Projects supported through the programme have focused on bringing empty buildings back into use, improving public spaces and encouraging new business activity.

Ministers say the additional funding is part of ongoing efforts to support local economies and ensure town centres remain viable.

The announcement was made during a visit to a regeneration project in Swansea, highlighting the continued focus on urban redevelopment across Wales.