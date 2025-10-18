£12 million market site rent ‘underwritten’ by council

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

The rent paid by the management company for a new market, which opened in July, is being waived for two years by the local authority.

Denbighshire County Council confirmed it is financing the cost of rent at the £12 million Queen’s Market site which the leader of the opposition said was “concerning”.

The food hall and market cost over £12m to develop and received funding from the Welsh Government, with funds from its transforming towns programme.

The Queen’s Market also received funding from the UK Government and Denbighshire County Council.

With 16 vendors selling Greek food, pizza, artisan wraps, and Thai cuisine, the food hall was backed in the hope it would increase footfall in the town.

The Labour and Plaid Cymru run council agreed last December to “underwrite” rent.

‘Concerning’

Independent leader of the opposition, Cllr Huw Hilditch-Roberts said he was unaware of the agreement and called the news “concerning”.

“I was aware that the council was prepared to underwrite minor losses, but I was not aware two years of free rental was part of the agreement,” he said.

“This is concerning, because during the first rollout of the contracts, one of the potential partners, Denbighshire Leisure, was not considered.

“Three companies came forward; the one awarded pulled out, and Denbighshire Leisure weren’t awarded the contract despite being a local company employing a lot of people, so this is quite shocking that two years’ free rental is being underwritten, and I’m sure it will be to other councillors.”

Transparent’

He added: “It needs to be transparent. It needs to be open. Investment in Rhyl is being commenced where other areas, such as Ruthin and Denbigh, are going without investment and not getting the same opportunity.”

A council spokesman said: “The council is committed to the long-term development of Rhyl and is working with a range of partners, including the Welsh and UK Governments, to deliver change to benefit residents and the community.

“The Queen’s Market is a key part of the council’s regeneration vision for Rhyl, and the redevelopment of this historic site has the potential to demonstrate the commercial success that can be achieved in Rhyl, which will hopefully attract further investment to the town centre.

“The buildings at the old site were dilapidated and had become structurally unsafe. The council felt that it was necessary to purchase, clear, and develop the site to provide a new vibrant commercial enterprise and a community hub for the people of Rhyl.

“In December 2024, the cabinet delegated authority for officers to develop and award a contract for an operator to manage the Queen’s Market for a period of two years, and as part of that decision, the cabinet agreed to underwrite any losses for the period of that management contract, which was to be covered by an existing budget developed specifically for the purpose of supporting regeneration.

“The Queen’s Market is a long-term regeneration project for Rhyl. Regeneration is difficult and it takes time, and the council must take a long-term view. The council is therefore comfortable that it is not receiving rental income during the initial two-year period of operation, whilst the facility is becoming established.”

He added: “Denbighshire County Council are confident that the Queen’s Market will demonstrate Rhyl’s commercial potential and will help to attract more people to the town centre throughout the year, which will have a positive impact on footfall and benefit the businesses in the town centre.”

Vendors

Rhyl councillor Brian Jones also raised concerns, claiming vendors were dropping out from the food hall.

“I’m disappointed to hear that supposedly three of the vendors have left,” he said

“But obviously from a personal point of view – and a lot of people in Rhyl and the surrounding area will agree with me – we really needed to see this be a success, and there is still a big possibility it still can be, but you didn’t want to hear this news if vendors have left so early after the July opening.”

He added: “It goes without saying that the winter months will be challenging, but I do believe there are some events planned for the Queen’s Market. Let’s hope they are a success and things move in the right direction.”