£12 million redevelopment of popular country park unveiled

A major £12 million redevelopment of a popular country park has been officially unveiled, bringing a range of new visitor facilities and attractions.

The transformation of Gnoll Country Park in Neath features a new visitor centre, family-friendly play areas and restored heritage features aimed at boosting tourism and community use.

The centrepiece of the project is a fully accessible two-storey visitor hub, featuring a café, south-facing balcony with lake views, and flexible spaces for events and meetings. A children’s soft play area has also been included inside the building.

Outside, a new woodland adventure playground — known as “Gnoll Towers” — features three interconnected climbing structures, with the tallest reaching nearly 30 feet.

The redevelopment also includes restoration work to the historic Gnoll House ruins and the park’s cascades, alongside new walking routes and a bridge linking the site to nearby woodland managed by the Woodland Trust.

Holiday accommodation has also been created at the historic Pond Cottage, offering space for up to six people and views across the park.

The project was led by Neath Port Talbot Council and funded through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund as part of the Vale of Neath Heritage Corridor programme.

Council leader Steve Hunt unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the opening, describing the development as a significant moment for the area.

“I’m pleased to mark the official opening of this exceptional building. Gnoll Country Park is a place everyone in Neath Port Talbot knows and loves. This investment offers a new chapter in the park’s story for present and future generations,” he said.

Wales Office minister Anna McMorrin said the investment would help ensure the park remains accessible and well-used.

“Gnoll Country Park is a fantastic place for local people and visitors to explore and enjoy. I’m delighted that UK Government money has helped to build new facilities,” she said.

Health and Wellbeing

Cabinet member Cen Phillips said the improvements would support health and wellbeing by encouraging more people to spend time outdoors.

Park manager Chris Pugh added that the new facilities would cater for visitors of all ages, from young children to older generations.

The park, which dates back to the 16th century, is one of the area’s most well-known green spaces and is expected to attract increased visitor numbers following the redevelopment.