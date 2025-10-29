120 arrests made and more than 110 vehicles seized by new ‘proactive’ policing team

A neighbourhood policing team tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB), vehicle crime and associated drug offences across hotspot areas in Gwent made 120 arrests during its first four months in operation.

Gwent Police’s Community Action Team (CAT) formed in June 2025 to work alongside existing neighbourhood teams to proactively target crime trends affecting specific communities in Gwent.

Led by Inspector Laura Paget, the team has patrolled Tredegar, Blackwood, Llantarnam and Alway, and has seen particular success with targeting the anti-social, dangerous and illegal use of off-road vehicles.

Commitment

Inspector Paget said: “Both our chief constable and police and crime commissioner are united in their commitment to increase visible policing in our neighbourhoods, and the team’s been introduced to provide additional support in areas being adversely affected by crime and disorderly behaviour.

“Over the last few months, our team has worked hard to deliver on these aims and has seen notable arrests across the areas we’ve been targeting.

“Most recently, we’ve worked with neighbourhood officers in Torfaen to investigate an increase in shoplifting offences, and have made arrests in Bargoed and Ebbw Vale for drug offences.

“What’s been particularly pleasing about the results, however, has been seeing the recognition from the public online. We’ve had numerous messages coming in over our website to thank the team for the work they’re putting in to address the issues affecting residents.”

And it’s the issues affecting residents, the incidents reported, that inform where the team places its focus.

“Positive impact”

Inspector Paget added: “Positively, in recent months reports of ASB across Tredegar and Blackwood have dropped, demonstrating the team’s having a positive impact.

“We’re constantly analysing crime trends and listening to the public and, over the next four months, will be based across Llantarnam, Ebbw Vale, Aberbargoed and Bettws, and aiming to tackle shoplifting, ASB and vehicle crime.”

Neighbourhood policing is about being proactive, solving local problems and making sure officers at the very heart of Gwent neighbourhoods.

The community action team’s work, along with increased patrols as part of Operation Lockwood and the launch of a new community messaging and engagement service, outlines Gwent Police’s commitment to the communities it serves.