124 free car parking spaces could be lost in medieval town

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

More than 120 free parking spaces at a council’s HQ are set to be lost when the building and surrounding land is leased to a preferred bidder, a senior council officer has warned.

Cash-strapped Conwy council revealed in August that it plans to lease Bodlondeb to Cardiff-based Ideas Forums, raising much-needed funds.

The company hopes to use the Grade-II listed building as a “world-class business centre” and platform for entrepreneurs.

Conwy will then centralise staff at its £58m Coed Pella building in Colwyn Bay.

But whilst public access to the grounds and footpaths will be maintained, 124 free parking spaces will likely be lost.

Notoriety

As a World Heritage Site, the medieval walled town can be notoriously difficult to park in, and currently Bodlondeb’s car park is free to use during the week and then becomes a pay-and-display car park at weekends and bank-holidays.

But at a cabinet meeting this week, councillors learned the free weekday parking isn’t likely to continue once contracts are signed.

Conwy Cllr Sian Grady asked for the parking situation to be clarified.

“In terms of car parking, there won’t be any rights retained for the public to park there,” said Bleddyn Evans, Conwy’s asset manager.

“But one of the things we are looking to include within the legal agreement is potentially for the pay-and-display car park on Saturdays and Sundays for that to be open to the public as a pay and display, but that is still subject to discussion.

“Nothing will be signed, sealed, and delivered until such that we complete the legal agreement.”

Cllr Goronwy Edwards then asked if the bushes and trees that needed maintaining would be the responsibility of the new owner.

Mr Evans said trees within the area of land immediately surrounding the building would be the responsibility of the preferred bidder.

The discussions took place before the cabinet agreed to declare parcels of land surrounding Bodlondeb as ‘surplus’ before putting out a public notice.

Most of the land is the immediate land adjoining the building and road at Bodlondeb’s entrance off Bangor Road.

If no objections are received, the council can declare the land surplus without further debate.

