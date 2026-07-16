£12m rail depot upgrade aims to cut train repair times

Nation.Cymru staff

Passengers across south Wales could see more reliable train services after a £12m maintenance facility opened at a Cardiff rail depot.

The new “bogie drop” at Transport for Wales’ Canton depot allows engineers to remove, repair and replace the wheel and underframe equipment beneath train carriages without sending trains elsewhere for specialist work.

The Welsh Government, which funded the project through Transport for Wales, said the investment would reduce the time trains spend out of service and help improve reliability and punctuality.

The facility will maintain Transport for Wales’ fleet of new trains serving communities across South Wales and is expected to be particularly valuable during the autumn months, when wet weather and leaves on the line can increase wear and maintenance requirements.

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper officially opened the facility during a visit to the depot.

He said: “This investment at Canton is part of our commitment to building a modern, resilient transport network – one that performs well for the passengers who depend on it every day.

“By maintaining more of our fleet locally and efficiently, we can get trains back into service faster and continue to improve reliability and punctuality for passengers across the region.”

Previously, some trains requiring this type of specialist maintenance had to be sent to other locations on the rail network. Transport for Wales said carrying out the work in Cardiff would shorten repair times and allow more trains to remain in service.

The investment also increases rail maintenance capacity within Wales, reducing reliance on facilities elsewhere.

Dan Tipper, Transport for Wales’ chief infrastructure officer, said: “By bringing this specialist maintenance capability in-house, we can significantly speed up repair times, improve daily reliability, and ensure we keep more trains running for our customers and the communities we serve.”

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