Nation.Cymru Staff

A conservation charity has launched a £13 million appeal to save a historic landscape in Eryri, home to ancient woodlands, rare wildlife and a centuries-old legend involving Owain Glyndŵr.

Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, hopes to purchase the 1,531-hectare Nannau estate and restore its ancient habitats while supporting farming and local livelihoods.

Lying within Wales’s internationally important rainforest zone, Nannau’s 317 hectares of ancient woodland and the Parc Nannau Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) could help connect important Celtic rainforest habitats across the landscape.

Its ancient woodland, parkland and open-grown trees provide a home for a wide range of wildlife, including rare lichens and species such as the marsh fritillary butterfly, hawfinch, dormouse and pine marten.

Twenty-five ancient and veteran trees have been mapped at Nannau so far, including an ancient oak measuring more than nine metres in girth: there are thought to be just 200 trees of this size in Europe.

According to local legend, Owain Glyndŵr killed his cousin Hywel Sele in the grounds of Nannau and concealed his body in a hollow oak, later known as Ceubren yr Ellyll, or the Haunted Oak.

But the landscape faces growing pressures, including tree disease, invasive species, drought and wildfires. Coed Cadw says it must raise around £13 million before the end of 2026 to secure the purchase and begin protecting the estate.

Coed Cadw says action is needed now to protect and restore these habitats for the future. The charity plans to purchase the 1,531-hectare landscape, which was offered for sale on the open market, but this depends on a national appeal to secure around £13 million before the end of 2026.

The trust aims to protect Nannau’s internationally important habitats and plans to work with tenants, farmers, local communities and partners to develop a long-term vision for its future.

Kylie Jones Mattock, Director for Coed Cadw, said: “Nannau is a remarkable part of Wales’s natural and cultural heritage. Its ancient trees, woodlands and open habitats support an extraordinary range of wildlife, but they are facing increasing pressures. This acquisition will give us the opportunity to protect and restore them for future generations.

“We know that the future of Nannau depends on the people who know and care for this landscape. We want to work alongside local communities, farmers, tenants and partners to develop a shared vision that supports nature and the people who live and work here.”

Farming

Coed Cadw intends to continue farming operations at Nannau and sees grazing animals as an important part of the future management of the land – other estates in Wales where this is in practice include Brynau Farm in Neath.

The Trust hopes to explore the potential for traditional cattle breeds and local food production as part of a regenerative farming approach.

It also aims to restore ancient woodland and parkland, protecting veteran trees while encouraging a new generation, and restoring a mosaic of habitats including peatland, wetlands, marshes and rhos pasture.

Existing farming operations are expected to continue while Coed Cadw works with tenants, local communities and other partners to develop a long-term, 100-year vision for the estate.

The first of many community engagement events took place this week.

Kylie continued: “Local people have shaped Nannau’s rich history. Local knowledge and experience will also have a central part to play in shaping what happens next and we welcome the opportunity to be involved in that conversation.”

The proposed acquisition of Nannau would build on Coed Cadw’s work through the Dyfi to Dwyryd Treescape programme, which has brought landowners and local organisations together over the past seven years to take action for nature and climate resilience.

If the purchase goes ahead, it would increase the area of land in the charity’s care in Wales by 50%.

The national appeal would enable the Woodland Trust to purchase Nannau, and support local land management jobs and work such as woodland and parkland restoration, habitat creation, community engagement and improved public access.

To find out more and support the appeal, visit the Woodland Trust site here.