14 dogs surrendered to rescue charity by owner amid ongoing abandonment crisis

A Welsh dog rescue charity has taken in 14 chihuahuas surrendered by their owner, just weeks after a ‘licensed breeder’ left 34 dogs in the charity’s care.

Sharing an update on Hope Rescue‘s social media accounts, the Llanharan-based charity said: “We recently took in 14 chihuahuas, ranging in age from two to six years old who were surrendered by their owner under difficult circumstances.

“The groups consists of 11 males and 3 females and, although very shy on arrival, they are really starting to blossom and many are now being cared for in a loving home by our dedicated foster carers. There were a number of medical issues amongst the group, and all are now receiving veterinary care.

“We know how hard it is to surrender a dog, and don’t underestimate the impact it can have, whilst we are often at capacity, we will always be here to offer and advice and support where we can.”

The post added: “We desperately need your help so we can provide our dogs with the medical care they need, as well as kenneling costs, before we’re able to match them to a forever family.

Donate now or set up a monthly donation so we can be here for every dog that needs us. We will always make sure no dog is left behind.”

‘Unprecedented’

The latest arrivals to the charity follow the news of an unprecedented 34 dogs which were surrendered from a ‘licensed breeder’, just days after the charity took on a large group of female dogs that had been left to roam in a Welsh village.

The group of Bichons, Schnauzers, Cocker Spaniels and a Westie were are all in need of a full groom, with the majority of the adults in need of dental treatment due to the poor condition of their teeth.

According to Hope: “Many have also needed medication for ear problems. Three of the dogs are heavily pregnant, including one Bichon who has a grade 5 heart murmur.”

“Challenges”

The charity shared: “As well as dealing with the challenges of the abandoned Labradors, Retrievers and Cockers last week, we also provided invaluable support to Animal Licensing Wales / Trwyddedu Anifeiliaid Cymru to take in 34 dogs and puppies signed over from a licensed breeder.

“On the day, our team finished working at 10 p.m. but then came back in two hours later at midnight to open up for the abandoned Labradors, Golden Retrievers and Cockers – to say we are proud of them is an understatement.”

“We are also extremely grateful to our wonderful foster team, and also to our rescue partners who have helped us create much needed space so we were able to help these dogs this week.

“We are still looking for more foster homes in South Wales, especially experienced whelping foster homes for the pregnant dogs (two Bichons and a Schnauzer). Find out more and apply here: https://www.hoperescue.org.uk/becoming-a-foster-home

“Despite the pressure, we’re as committed as ever to ensuring we are there for the stray and abandoned dogs that rely on us and helping local authorities and Animal Licensing Wales tackle low welfare and illegal breeders.

“We need your help though, now more than ever. A one-off donation or a regular gift from just £5 a month would help us to continue our life-changing work for dogs like these vulnerable puppies. This crisis is only getting worse and your support really would mean the world to us.”

Ongoing crisis

An urgent appeal was launched after a further three abandoned golden retrievers which appear to have been used for breeding were discovered running loose in a new location, following the rescue of ten only last week.

Hope Rescue shared their appeal for information on social media late last week after being alerted to a large group of dogs running loose in lanes around Cribwr and Bryntirion in Bridgend.

The new discovery of three took place on Gower, bringing the total to date to 13.

The charity shared: “Yesterday, three more abandoned Golden Retrievers were found in the Gower. A huge thank you to Sally and her husband who patiently sat them with all day then managed to catch them and hold them overnight.

“We liaised with Swansea Council this morning, then picked them up and they are now settling into kennels.

“As you can see from the photo, this small group are especially worried, and quite matted. We understand they have been out for around a week so not surprising.

“We are still appealing for information about how so many dogs, who all appear to be related, were found abandoned in three separate counties.”

“All of them are female”

On Thursday 30 January, the charity informed its followers: “Another two have now come in and we’re waiting for a further two to arrive. We’ll update the photos as they come in. So far all of them are female.”

“Late last night we were alerted by the public and South Wales Police to a large group of around 10/12 young Labradors and Golden Retrievers running loose in the lanes.

“We opened the centre up at midnight to ensure they could be brought in safely, and are hugely grateful to the local community for their outstanding response.”

They added: “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re deeply saddened to see the current crisis in animal welfare.

“We’re as committed as ever though to ensuring we are there for the stray and abandoned dogs that rely on us, ensuring no dog is left behind.”

Calls have been made to the Welsh Government to toughen legislation around dog breeding in Wales, with Nation.Cymru publishing a plea from another rescue charity which is at ‘breaking point’ recently.

A Welsh Government spokesperson responded to the article, saying: “Our ambition is for all animals in Wales to have a good life and we know ensuring dog breeding establishments are high quality and reputable plays a key role in promoting responsible dog ownership.

“We work closely with the third sector and other organisations on responsible dog breeding and related activities as set out in the Animal Welfare Plan for Wales.”

Find out more about Hope Rescue and other dogs available for adoption here.

Find out more about becoming a dog fosterer here: https://www.hoperescue.org.uk/becoming-a-foster-home

