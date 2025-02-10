140 hectares of Welsh land purchased to restore woodland and nature habitat

Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, has secured an additional 140 hectares of land in south Wales, as part of an ambitious project to create and restore woodland and natural habitats across a 236-hectare landscape.

This initiative at Cefn Morfudd, near Neath, which began with the acquisition of 95 hectares at Brynau Farm in 2019, is poised to transform the area into a flourishing green haven, offering new spaces for nature and public enjoyment.

Through this project, Coed Cadw aims to reconnect local communities with nature and mitigate environmental challenges in the region; the landscape is within easy reach of over half a million people in South Wales.

Restoration

The newly acquired land at Cefn Morfudd, consisting of fields, rough grazing areas, and wood pasture, will complement the restoration already underway at Brynau Farm.

Plans include creating a vibrant mosaic of habitats, from meadows to heathland, linking fragmented ancient woodland and restoring the lost woodlands once surveyed by Alfred Russel Wallace, enhancing natural resilience for threatened native species such as curlew, marsh fritillary butterflies, and merlin.

By working with local farmers and using native breed ancient Welsh cattle to graze the land, Coed Cadw will encourage natural regeneration across the upland plateau, retaining a farmed landscape, while restoring peatland and woodlands to benefit air quality, reduce flood risks, and contribute to climate action.

“Working tirelessly”

Kylie Jones Mattock, Acting Director at Coed Cadw said “We are thrilled to share the news that we’ve completed on our extension to Brynau Farm.

“The purchase of Cefn Morfudd and activity at Brynau Farm has been generously supported by grants from Lloyds Bank and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery via Postcode Green Trust, donations from the Moondance Foundation and the Banister Charitable Trust, and a grant from The Woodland Investment Grant (TWIG) scheme, a partnership between The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Welsh Government.”

Kylie added: “Our Estate staff and Wales Communications & Engagement team have been working tirelessly to build support in the Neath Community, supported by our brilliant volunteers, and have already begun creating opportunities for diverse audiences and young people to engage with our cause and we can’t wait to continue this work in the new year and beyond.”

Community engagement

Coed Cadw recently hosted a community event that showcased the importance of accessible green spaces.

Over 130 people gathered at Brynau Farm for a day of outdoor fun and nature exploration, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and organised in collaboration with local charity Seren Dwt.

The event, part of Wales Environment Link’s ‘Environment Connect’ initiative, included family-friendly workshops such as drumming, green woodworking and a bug adventure for children.

The collaboration with Seren Dwt highlights Coed Cadw’s commitment to fostering community partnerships and enhancing public access to nature. Wales Environment Link Advocacy & Policy Lead Liz Smith noted, “It’s inspiring to see how initiatives like Environment Connect bring communities together, fostering a deeper appreciation of nature and promoting environmental stewardship.”

This ongoing effort reflects Coed Cadw’s broader mission to protect, restore, and create resilient landscapes across the UK, ensuring that natural spaces are accessible for all.

On 29 March, there will be another opportunity for members of the public to get involved with planting a thriving new woodland.

No experience of tree planting is required, and all instructions will be provided on the day. This is a free event but booking is essential via this link.

To find out more, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/support-us/give/appeals/brynau-farm

