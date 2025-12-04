£140 million funding approved for Cardiff Central station revamp

The £140 million revamp of Cardiff Central railway station has been given the green light as funding is approved.

Improvements will include modernising the station to support long-term passenger growth, while still complementing the history and heritage of the building.

Customers will benefit from a larger concourse to increase capacity, improvements to passenger flow and access, work to alleviate overcrowding and providing better accessibility for those with reduced mobility.

Other customer benefits include improved waiting areas, enhanced retail offerings and cycle storage facilities.

The station will remain open while the construction works are delivered.

The scheme to improve the station is being led by Transport for Wales, with the investment of up to £140 million being provided by the Department for Transport, Cardiff Capital Region and the Welsh Government – full business case proposals have now been approved by all.

As part of the continued rail transformation in Wales, the newly reinvigorated Wales Rail Board will also meet in Cardiff for the very first time today.

Vernon Everitt (current TfW Chair) is taking Chair and Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates will open the meeting.

The Board will oversee the prioritisation of the rail spending review settlement, assess progress on current rail projects and identify projects for future delivery.

Following the meeting, TfW will publish ‘Today, Tomorrow, Together’ – a vision document for the future of rail in Wales later this month.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “This is a major milestone for our ambitious plans to upgrade Cardiff Central station, a key hub on our South Wales Metro and gateway to Wales’ capital city.

“The joint £140m investment between Welsh Government, UK Government and Cardiff Capital Region will modernise and enhance the station, benefitting passengers and accommodating our ambitions for long term growth.

“The newly revamped Wales Rail Board will also meet for the first time today to discuss future projects such as this and relevant funding.

“I’m extremely pleased that Vernon Everitt will Chair the board as he brings a wealth of experience and expertise, that will help lead us into the future.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “The UK Government is investing in improving rail services in Wales with new stations, faster trains and more services connecting people with the well-paid jobs we are creating across the country and driving our economic growth.

“Our contribution to the funding of the redevelopment of Cardiff Central Station is a key part of this programme and will see Wales’s biggest station transformed to improve the experience of passengers by alleviating congestion and making the station more accessible.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at TfW, said: “The approval of the full business case gives us the green light to forge ahead with our plans to deliver much needed enhancements to Cardiff Central station.

“The investment of up to £140 million means we can deliver improvements to the station to make it fit for a capital city and sustain future growth, providing a better experience for our station customers.

“Working with our design and build contractor, we can now move forward with the start of construction works next year.

“The newly formed Wales Rail Board will also ensure we prioritise and identify future projects as we continue transforming travel in Wales.”

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council and Deputy Chair, Cardiff Capital Region said: “This is a significant milestone for the future prosperity of Cardiff and the region, helping to deliver long-term and sustainable growth for years to come.

Cardiff has a great reputation as a destination venue for concerts and sporting events such as the forthcoming football Euros in 2028, and the improved Cardiff Central Station will increase our capacity for this considerably.”

Nick Millington, Route Director for Network Rail Wales & Borders said: “This is an exciting step forward in transforming Cardiff Central station into a modern, accessible and welcoming gateway to Wales. As a proudly owned Network Rail asset, we’re committed to ensuring it continues to serve the city and its passengers for generations to come.

“Working with Transport for Wales and our Canolog alliance partners, we’re delighted to play our part in creating a station that reflects the ambitions of the capital city – improving safety, accessibility and connections for everyone who uses it.”