£147m River Dee bridge replacement gets green light without public inquiry

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has given the go-ahead to replace a deteriorating bridge used by about 70,000 vehicles a day and decided the scheme can proceed without a public inquiry.

Deputy Transport Minister Mark Hooper has authorised the road and compulsory purchase orders for the new A494 crossing over the River Dee between Queensferry and Garden City in Flintshire. The Welsh Government published his decision on Friday.

Mr Hooper concluded that the outstanding objections concerned compensation for compulsory purchase and could be dealt with by the Upper Tribunal’s Lands Chamber. He was satisfied he had enough information to decide whether the scheme should go ahead without holding an inquiry.

A Welsh Government assessment put the cost at £146.9m at 2025 prices, excluding VAT and inflation to the end of construction.

The existing bridge, built in 1960, is on one of the main routes between north Wales and north-west England. Inspections found that its concrete deck had continued to deteriorate despite routine maintenance and repairs. The decision letter warns that weight restrictions or lane closures could be needed if the bridge were left in place, with full closure possible in the longer term.

The replacement will be built about 12 metres upstream of the existing crossing, with two lanes and a hard shoulder in each direction. Building it alongside the current route will allow the A494 to stay open for most of the work. Once traffic moves to the new crossing, the old bridge will be demolished, with its piers left in the river.

A Flintshire councillor called for three lanes in each direction, pointing to peak-time queues where traffic narrows from three lanes to two at the existing bridge. The Welsh Government said the two-lane design offered better value for money and would have less environmental impact. The bridge will be designed so the hard shoulders can be converted into traffic lanes if needed in future.

The scheme includes up to 3km of new and improved walking and cycling routes. These include a continuous link between Queensferry interchange and Drome Corner, with a connection to the Wales Coast Path.

A new junction and access road will serve the Riverside Gypsy and Traveller site and nearby businesses. Four unoccupied homes are due to be demolished, and two business premises will be lost to the scheme.

Consultation

The Welsh Government received 24 responses to last year’s consultation on the draft orders, including six letters of support and six objections. Three objections were later withdrawn. The government amended the plans for access to the Lindop Toyota site and an electricity depot. It also revised planned work on a nearby footpath.

The timetable in the August 2026 environmental assessment envisages main construction starting in spring 2027 and the new bridge opening in autumn 2029. The old bridge is scheduled to be removed in spring 2030. The dates are subject to detailed design and construction planning.