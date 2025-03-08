15 of Wales’ 22 local authorities have now backed the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales

Martin Shipton

A wave of support for transferring control of the Crown Estate to Wales is sweeping across the country, with 15 local authorities now backing the call for this vital economic asset to be placed in Welsh hands.

What began in September 2024 with Swansea council passing the first motion has rapidly gathered pace, as councils across Wales respond to increasing public pressure. The latest to join the campaign are Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil (both on March 5), and Isle of Anglesey (March 6), bringing the total to 15.

The other 11 local authorities to have passed such motions are Gwynedd, Monmouthshire, Denbighshire, Carmarthenshire, Powys, Ceredigion,, Neath Port Talbot, Caerphilly, Flintshire,, Conwy and Wrexham,

The Crown Estate controls vast areas of Welsh land and sea, including 65% of the foreshore and riverbed and over 50,000 acres of land. While it profits from offshore wind and other developments in Wales, up to 75% of its revenue goes directly to the UK Treasury, with a further 25% allocated to the monarchy – leaving Wales with no say over how its own resources are used.

Freedom of Information request

A 2023 Freedom of Information request revealed the value of the Crown Estate in Wales has soared to £853m, with 93% of that coming from offshore renewables – a sector set to expand rapidly. Meanwhile, a 2023 YouGov poll found that 75% of people in Wales support transferring control of the Crown Estate to Wales.

Yet, despite Scotland securing control over its Crown Estate in 2016, both the previous Conservative UK Government and the current Labour UK Government have rejected calls for Wales to have the same powers.

With local authorities facing severe financial pressure, the amount of money flowing out of Wales to the Crown Estate has become for many an urgent issue. Gwynedd Council recently condemned the £160,000 it paid to the Crown Estate last year as “immoral”, especially as councils struggle to fund essential services.

Turning point

Speaking ahead of YesCymru’s Annual General Meeting in Llanelwedd this Saturday, March 8, YesCymru Chair Phyl Griffiths, said: “This is a turning point. Local authorities across Wales are stepping up and demanding what is rightfully ours – the ability to control our own natural resources for the benefit of our communities. Westminster has ignored these calls for too long, despite the fact that Scotland has already been given this power.

“We are talking about £853m in Welsh wealth, much of it from offshore renewables, that could be reinvested in Wales instead of being siphoned off to London. This isn’t just about money; it’s about fairness and self-determination.

“The fact that 15 councils have already taken action shows the difference that grassroots campaigning can make. Members of YesCymru have been at the heart of this campaign, proving that when we work together, we can shift the political landscape in Wales. But we need more people to get involved. If you want to see real change, now is the time to join YesCymru and help us push this campaign even further.”

Later this month Pembrokeshire County Council will debate the issue. Plaid Cymru county councillor Michael Williams, from Tenby, said that the creation of a Freeport at Milford Haven brought the Crown Estate fees issue into sharp focus. Pembrokeshire County Council currently pays the Crown Estate £59k a year.

The other local authorities that have yet to pass a motion supporting devolution of the Crown Estate are Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Newport.

