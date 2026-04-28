£150,000 boost for north Wales boat tour firm to extend tourist season

A north Wales boat tour company is expanding its year-round offering after securing £150,000 to invest in a new vessel.

Rib Ride Adventure Boat Tours secured the investment from the Development Bank of Wales to strengthen its year‑round offer and extend the visitor season on the Menai Strait.

Founded and owned by directors Phil Scott and Tom Ashwell, Rib Ride is one of north Wales’ best‑known marine tourism businesses.

Now operating in its 20th year, the business has grown from a single boat and skipper into a year‑round base for marine activity, attracting more than 20,000 visitors to Menai Bridge each year.

The loan from the Wales Tourism Investment Fund has also allowed Rib Ride to buy and install a TITUS 10.5‑metre rigid inflatable boat with a 3‑metre beam, powered by twin Honda V8 engines.

Marketed as Explorer, the new vessel is designed to be more weatherproof and capable of undertaking longer voyages throughout the year, helping the business operate beyond the traditional tourism season and into the shoulder months.

The new vessel will also create opportunities for skipper training and additional crew employment, supporting skills development within the marine sector.

Rib Ride already operates as a marine skills training and development centre, employs year‑round staff, works with more than 15 seasonal self‑employed contractors, and supports a wide network of local suppliers.

In addition to its core adventure boat tours, the business runs a private members’ boating club, operates the only all‑tides boat storage and launching facility on the Menai Strait, and is home to the UK’s first electric foiling school.

Phil Scott, Director at Rib Ride Adventure Boat Tours, said: “This investment allows us to take a significant step forward as a business. The new Explorer vessel has allowed us to offer more charter trips throughout the year, extending our season and creating new opportunities for training and employment.

“We’ve spent 20 years building Rib Ride into a high‑quality, year‑round marine operation, and this support from the Development Bank of Wales helps us to continue that journey while bringing more visitors to the Menai Strait.”

Andrea Richardson, Senior Portfolio Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “Rib Ride is a well‑established tourism business with a strong reputation, a clear growth trajectory and a year‑round operating model.

“This investment will help the business extend its season, strengthen skills and employment opportunities, and continue to attract visitors to North Wales while supporting the local marine economy.”

The £50 million Wales Tourism Investment Fund provides loans between £100,000 and £5 million for standout tourism projects in Wales, with repayment terms of between 10 to 15 years.

Projects may include high quality, innovative products, all weather attractions, distinctively Welsh visitor focused experiences, innovative cultural or heritage projects, unusual places to stay and flagship attractions.

For more information visit the Development Bank of Wales’ site here.