“The thoughtful renovation has preserved these elements while introducing contemporary amenities that cater to modern family life.”

Downcross House is listed for £900,000. More information is available here.

Llantwit Major has a number of medieval buildings, with St Illtyd’s Church standing on the site of the UK’s oldest college, a monastery built in AD 508.

Several inns in the town also date back to the 16th century, including the Old White Hart Inn and the Old Swan, as well as the town hall, The Great House, Boverton Place, and Old Place sometimes called Llantwit Castle.