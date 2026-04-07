A late 15th-century Welsh longhouse blending historic and modern features has been put up for sale with a price tag of close to one million pounds.

Downcross House in Llantwit Major is a Grade II listed late 15th-century longhouse, standing as what Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents call “a testament to Welsh architectural heritage.”

The five-bedroom property retains some original features, including stone archways, period fireplaces, hand-reeded beams and a spiral staircase, alongside modern additions designed for family living.

There are also features from other periods in history including a Victorian rolltop bath and traditional flagstone flooring.

However, a renovation by previous owners has added creature comforts and unique features like a mezzanine bed, reading nook, kitchen island and range cooker, and two wood-burning stoves.

As well as five bedrooms with views of nearby fields and the garden, the home also includes two reception rooms, an office, a conservatory, and a “period-style WC”.

A converted workshop is now a ceramics studio, but the agents say the “comprehensive utilities infrastructure” ensures it can have different future uses.

The modern conservatory leads out into the Downcross House grounds, including a tiered garden with two paved terraces positioned to capture light throughout the day.

There are also raised vegetable beds and established plants which provide “year-round visual interest”, and add to the productive spaces with ornamentation.

The private gravel driveway provides space for two cars, but has been designed to maintain the historic character of the home’s facade.

The property is within walking distance to another medieval building, St. Illtud’s Church for whom Llantwit Major was named, as well as five traditional pubs and an artisanal bakery, Church Street Bakery.

Mr & Mrs Clarke Estate Agents said: “This distinguished late 15th-century residence, nestled in the historic West End conservation area of Llantwit Major, offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of medieval Welsh history while enjoying the conveniences of modern living.

“The thoughtful renovation has preserved these elements while introducing contemporary amenities that cater to modern family life.” Downcross House is listed for £900,000. More information is available here. Llantwit Major has a number of medieval buildings, with St Illtyd’s Church standing on the site of the UK’s oldest college, a monastery built in AD 508. Several inns in the town also date back to the 16th century, including the Old White Hart Inn and the Old Swan, as well as the town hall, The Great House, Boverton Place, and Old Place sometimes called Llantwit Castle.