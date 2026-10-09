£16.7m funding secured for 98 affordable homes in south Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Housing association Valleys to Coast Group has secured £16.7 million in grants to provide 98 affordable homes across four schemes in south Wales.

The funding will support the purchase of newly built homes in Llanilid, Rhondda Cynon Taf, alongside developments at City Farm, the Old Drill Hall and Ewenny Road.

The first properties are expected to be handed over this autumn, while construction on other schemes will continue through to spring 2028.

The largest allocation, £6.6 million, will fund the acquisition of 42 homes at Llanilid. These are being bought ready for occupation, with handovers expected between October 2026 and January 2027.

The purchase will allow the housing association to make the properties available sooner than schemes requiring it to oversee construction from the outset.

A further £3.7 million will support 23 homes at City Farm, where work is scheduled to begin in late November or December. Completion is targeted for spring 2028.

The redevelopment of the Old Drill Hall site has received £3.4 million for 18 homes. Construction began this autumn, with handover also forecast for spring 2028.

At Ewenny Road, £3 million will fund the first phase of 15 homes. Work is already under way, with properties expected to be handed over in stages from 2027.

The schemes form part of Valleys to Coast’s plans to increase housing delivery and expand its development activity along the M4 corridor.

James Griffiths, the group’s managing director of development and regeneration, said: “Coming off the back of launching our Corporate Plan 2026–2031, securing this £16.7 million allocation shows that our growth ambitions are already delivering tangible results for South Wales.”

Regeneration

The group intends to use its development company, Sylfaen, to bring disused sites back into use and build homes designed to meet net-zero carbon standards.

Mr Griffiths said: “Whether it’s rapidly handing over turnkey homes at Llanilid or regenerating iconic local sites like the Old Drill Hall and City Farm, these 98 properties represent our strategy in action, building safe, warm homes that provide the foundation for communities to thrive for generations.”

The funding announcement follows the launch of the group’s five-year corporate plan, which sets out its approach to new development and investment in communities.

Valleys to Coast provides more than 6,000 affordable homes across Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf. It also manages a portfolio of commercial properties and leasehold flats.

Established in 2003, it became Wales’ first housing association formed through a large-scale voluntary transfer of council-owned homes.

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