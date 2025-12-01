£16 billion of investment announced at Wales investment summit

Amelia Jones

Wales is set for a major economic boost with more than 10,000 jobs and billions of pounds invested in projects from 5G networks to green energy.

The announcements come as part of the Wales Investment Summit in Newport, which has attracted more than 300 business leaders and investors from 27 countries.

The latest investment pledges bring the total since the summit’s launch to around £16 billion.

They were joined by Prince William, who will tour Welsh businesses before joining the main conference, where he will deliver a speech.

It has been announced that Vodafone is investing £600 million to expand 5G coverage to 99% of Wales, potentially benefiting an additional 2 million people. GE Aerospace is modernising its Nantgarw facility, which employs over 1,350 engineers and technical specialists.

RWE also plans a £200 million battery energy storage facility in Pembroke to help stabilise the UK electricity grid.

Energy company Eni is investing hundreds of millions in carbon capture and storage at the former colliery site in Point of Ayr, Flintshire, expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Media company Bad Wolf will produce two high-end TV projects, contributing £30 million to the Welsh economy.

Meanwhile, Vantage Data Centers plans a £10 billion development across south Wales, including the former Ford Bridgend Engine Plant, which is set to generate thousands of construction and operational roles.

First Minister Eluned Morgan described the announcements as “a huge vote of confidence in Wales.”

She added: “The next step is building on these major investments to ensure the jobs and economic benefits reach each and every part of Wales.”

These new pledges follow £4.6 billion in inward investment announced last week, including £2.5 billion from Wylfa and additional funding from companies such as Rolls Royce, Vishay, Stena Line, Boccard, and Bute Energy.