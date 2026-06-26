16th-century shipwreck treasure goes on public display for the first time

Mark Mansfield

A collection of 16th-century treasure recovered from the wreck of a merchant ship lost off the Welsh coast more than 440 years ago has gone on public display for the first time.

The exhibition, Tides of Treasure, has opened at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea and features gold coins, maritime artefacts and personal belongings recovered from the wreck of the Ann Francis.

The merchant vessel was returning from Spain when it was caught in a violent storm and driven onto Margam beach on the evening of December 28, 1583.

Owned by Francis Shaxton of King’s Lynn, the ship had delivered a valuable cargo of grain to Spain but was lost, along with the payment for the shipment, when it was wrecked.

Much of the treasure remained buried beneath the sands for centuries before being uncovered by metal detectorist Peter Hughes, who spent 21 years recovering the remarkable hoard after storms exposed parts of the beach.

Among the objects now on display are gold coins dating from the reign of Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain, a boatswain’s whistle and an ornate combination lock from one of the ship’s wooden chests.

The lock remains one of the exhibition’s enduring mysteries, with its secret word combination still unbroken despite numerous attempts to crack it.

Alastair Willis, Senior Curator for Numismatics and the Welsh Economy at Amgueddfa Cymru, said the artefacts were accompanied by a wealth of historical records that helped bring the story of the shipwreck to life.

“Not only are the coins and artefacts spectacular, but they are backed up by a wealth of contemporary records that bring together stories of sailors, looters, lords, a smuggler and even a woman accused of witchcraft,” he said.

“These stories and the collection are fascinating, and it is wonderful that Amgueddfa Cymru has the opportunity to display them.”

The exhibition forms part of the National Waterfront Museum’s ongoing redevelopment, which is placing greater emphasis on Wales’ maritime history.

Nicole Deufel, Head of the National Waterfront Museum, said the display reflected the museum’s growing focus on telling stories about Wales’ relationship with the sea.

“We are delighted to be presenting this fascinating hoard from the Ann Francis for public display for the first time,” she said.

“As the National Waterfront Museum continues on its journey of redevelopment, bringing this wonderful collection of objects to the museum is a fitting addition to our displays as we move towards being focused on telling the stories of Wales and its connections and relationship with the sea.”

‘Remarkable’

Culture Secretary Heledd Fychan described the collection as “a remarkable piece of Welsh history”.

“The Ann Francis hoard is a treasure lost at sea for more than four centuries, now finally on display for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

“This range of artefacts tells a vivid story of Wales and its deep connections to the sea. I hope visitors from across Wales and beyond will come to Swansea to see this wonderful free exhibition for themselves.”

Tides of Treasure opened to the public on June 26 and is free to visit at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea.