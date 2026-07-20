£17m boost for home energy upgrades across Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

Thousands more households could benefit from energy efficiency improvements after the Welsh Government announced a £17 million funding boost for its Warm Homes programme.

The additional investment follows a review that identified opportunities to expand support for homeowners and tenants.

Three programmes are to benefit, including the Optimised Retrofit Programme, which will receive £8 million to retrofit social housing with energy efficiency measures.

A further £5 million will go to the Nest scheme, which supports eligible households in the private sector.

The remaining £4 million funds new area-based activity, which will include the targeting of rural and off-grid households that rely on heating oil or liquefied petroleum gas.

These alternative and novel delivery model pilots will complement the Tai Clyd Caerdydd pilot being delivered in Fairwater, Adamsdown and parts of Splott.

At Parc Penrhiw in Ammanford, residents have already seen monthly energy costs fall from around £200 to under £100 following upgrades including solar panels, battery storage, insulation, and modern heating systems.

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, recently visited the development to meet residents and see the results first-hand.

“What we’ve seen at Parc Penrhiw shows exactly why this investment matters,” she said.

“These are real families spending less to live safely and comfortably in their homes, with lower energy bills putting more money back into people’s pockets and helping with the cost of living.

“This £17 million is just the beginning and will help us reach more households across Wales, supporting more families with the cost of living while making a genuine difference to people’s lives.”

Properties that previously relied on coal fires now have electric alternatives, which improve air quality and reduce the physical demands of heating.

Jennifer Devereaux, a resident who recently moved to a fully retrofitted house with her daughter, said: “I never thought I’d be in credit with my energy supplier.

“Moving away from the coal fire has made such a difference — the house is warmer when it’s cold outside, it’s healthier, and I don’t have to worry about bills the way I used to.”

This investment supports the Welsh Government’s aim to improve living standards and deliver healthier homes, while supporting decarbonisation objectives.

Scott Sanders, Group CEO, Codi Group, said: “This investment is welcome news for communities across Wales and demonstrates the real difference that partnership working can make. At Codi, we’ve seen the impact that high-quality retrofit can have for customers at Parc Penrhiw.

“Working with local contractors, we have created warmer homes, lower energy bills and healthier places to live, all contributing to personal wellbeing.

‘We’re pleased to have worked alongside Welsh Government to help deliver these improvements and look forward to continuing that partnership as more households are able to benefit from energy-efficient homes and contributing to a more sustainable environment.”

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