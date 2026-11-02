£17m Finnish-style swimming complex could transform historic Welsh docks

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

New details have emerged of a potential £17 million Finnish-style swim and sauna complex that could transform historic docks into what has been described as an ‘inclusive, highly animated public destination’.

In September this year, waterfront developer Nordic Urban announced an ambitious plan to transform Cardiff’s grade-II Mount Stuart Graving Docks into a massive 12,400 square metre year-round outdoor swimming and sauna complex.

The centrepiece of which will be a 25 metre outdoor heated swimming pool. Alongside the pool, there are also plans for hot and cold pools, four saunas, changing and relaxation rooms as well as a cafe, restaurant, terraces overlooking the water and a rain garden.

New planning documents for the complex read: “The main vision is to transform the under-utilised, Grade II listed Mount Stuart Graving Docks No. 1 and No. 2 into a year-round public swimming, wellness, and cultural destination.

“The project is rooted in Nordic values of inclusion and social connection, aiming to create a modern outdoor bathing culture in the heart of the city.”

The complex is based on, and named after, the Allas Pool in Helsinki which opened in 2016. The developer called the Allas Pool “one of the city’s most popular attractions” which attracts 800,000 visitors every year.

The development is proposed to provide both a “premium wellness offering” alongside “open-access public swimming”.

Plans read: “The scheme ensures that local residents across all income brackets can access high-quality exercise and relaxation facilities in a unique urban setting.

“This combination transforms the site into a major social and economic engine, delivering clear public health benefits while reinforcing Cardiff Bay’s status as a world-class waterfront.”

As well as increasing leisure options within the city, the complex will create a range of new jobs in the Cardiff Bay area such as lifeguards, swim instructors, reception staff, maintenance engineers, facilities managers, chefs, and front-of-house hospitality staff.

The attraction is planned to operate all-year round, including both the summer and winter months.

The application reads: “By introducing year-round heated open-air pools and saunas, the development creates a resilient, weather-proof attraction.

“This will encourage steady, continuous footfall to the Atlantic Wharf area during the winter months, providing consistent economic support to neighbouring businesses, restaurants, and hotels in Mermaid Quay.”

The plans are currently in the consultation stage, with a final decision coming in the future.