17th Welsh council backs campaign for devolution of Crown Estate

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A motion calling for Crown Estate assets in Wales to be devolved, as they have been in Scotland, has been backed by councillors in Bridgend.

The motion, which was passed by members at a full council meeting held on March 12, was put forward by Labour councillor Gary Haines of the Aberkenfig ward.

While addressing the chamber, Cllr Haines said the motion was not concerned with scoring political points but in ensuring there was “fairness, justice, and self-determination” adding that the income from Wales’ natural resources should be used for the people of Wales.

He said: The income from Wales’ natural resources must go to the Welsh Government and be used to benefit the people of Wales, especially now during the financial hardship we find ourselves in. This income should instead be going to support our NHS, housing, education etc.”

Challenges

The motion was seconded by Cllr Heidi Bennet of Pen-y-fai who added: “Wales is facing unique challenges that require tailored solutions. These challenges can’t be solved without adequate funding and the Crown Estate’s revenue could help address disparities between Wales and other parts of the UK, allowing for better public services and improved living standards for us all.”

Following discussions an amended motion was later passed by members to support all measures that “seek the devolution of the Crown Estate in Wales”, with the leader of Bridgend Council now set to write to the First Minister.

£16 billion

The Crown Estate currently manages £16 billion worth of land and marine resources held by the reigning monarch according to its website, and returns all net profits of around £4.1 billion over the past decade to the UK’s Treasury.

The move now makes Bridgend County Borough Council the 17th council in Wales that have passed motions and shown support for transferring control of the Crown Estate in Wales.

