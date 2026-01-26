18-home development approved by councillors

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

An 18-house development has been approved by councillors in north Wales which is hoped will set off a much larger development in the future.

The development has been approved by Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee in the hope that the small housing development, located near Bod Hyfryd Care Home in Flint, would unlock a larger 170-home development.

Committee member Cllr Mike Peers recommended refusal for the Northop Road development because he felt there were too few homes – a previous application that was refused in 2021 proposed 22 homes – but the committee did not support his view.

“Given the low level of density with 18 properties, there is scope to revise the number of properties on this site to 22,” he said.

“I see no reason why we have gone from 22 to 18, we should be maximising occupation on this land.

“It’s clear the planning committee do support development on this site but given the low density there is a concern that the site could take more properties without over-egging it.”

Local member Cllr Michelle Perfect objected to the plans outright, stating: “My concerns remain the same as with the previous application.

“The loss of valuable green space within the town of Flint, the issues the proposed development could cause on the main arterial route into town, the difficulty residents have getting appointments with GP practices, school spaces and general access to amenities.

“While I don’t object to new homes being built in the town, I believe the location of this application would be problematic at least.”

The developer behind the application is Edwards Homes. Developing this site next to Bod Hyfryd would unlock a larger site behind that is subject to a separate application for 170 homes by Watkins Jones.

‘Developers need to come together’

Cllr Chris Bithell was concerned about the piecemeal nature of the site development.

“I think the two developers need to come together and present a whole plan,” he said.

“The section 106 funding in this plan for a play area is going to fund a site across the road and some distance away. Wouldn’t it make more sense, presuming the larger site will also need a play area, to direct the funding from this site to that so it actually serves the residents who live there?

“Is it beyond the realms of human possibility that the two developers could talk to come up with some concrete solutions regarding access?”

Cllr Bithell also voiced his frustration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s engagement with the planning process. Recent planning applications have seen the health board face criticism from Cllr Bithell and other planning committee members for responses that do not directly relate to increasing GP or dental provision to meet increasing demand caused by new homes.

“Betsi Cadwaladr, our old friend, has made no comments on this application despite the concerns of the local member on healthcare provision,” he said.

“We get this brickbat with every application about where people will go to see a doctor or dentist and it’s not good enough. Betsi are just ignoring the fact and leaving us to face criticism or coming up with comments that are nothing to do with the application.”

Cllr Billy Mullin supported the proposal.

“Flint is a growing town and we need good housing,” he said. “I support this application but other agencies like Betsi Cadwaladr have to play their part to ensure that residents have the facilities they need.”

Planning Committee chair Cllr Richard Lloyd told members that Flintshire County Council’s deputy leader Cllr Richard Jones had written to BCUHB expressing the authority’s concerns, but had yet to receive a reply.

Cllr Peers’ proposal to refuse the application based on the low density of the site did not secure enough votes and the application was approved.