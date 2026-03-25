18-year-old jailed for murdering his mother

An 18-year-old man has been jailed for life after admitting the murder of his mother in Prestatyn.

Tristan Roberts killed 45-year-old Angela Shellis in the early hours of 24 October 2025, following a sustained attack in the Morfa Nature Park.

Her body was discovered later that morning by a member of the public, prompting a major investigation by North Wales Police.

Officers quickly identified Roberts, of Coniston Drive, Prestatyn, as a suspect. He was arrested at his home address and charged with murder after four days of interviews in custody.

The court heard that Roberts had held his mother captive in their home for more than four hours before her death, during which he assaulted her while armed with a hammer and prevented her from leaving her bedroom.

CCTV footage later showed the pair leaving the property on foot shortly before 3.20am and heading towards the Morfa area.

Once there, Roberts carried out a sustained attack using a hammer, inflicting fatal injuries.

Further footage showed him walking home alone before returning to the scene, where it is believed he attempted to clean the area.

Roberts pleaded guilty to murder at Mold Crown Court on 5 February. At the same court on Wednesday, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22-and-a-half years.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Andrew Gibson said the case had revealed the extent of planning involved.

“Through a thorough investigation, the Major Incident Team, supported by specialist teams, were able to piece together the final hours of Angela’s life, as well as evidence the extent that Tristan Roberts had gone to, over several weeks, as he planned to kill his mother,” he said.

He paid tribute to Angela’s family and the local community for their support during the investigation, and described Angela as having shown “tremendous bravery” during the attack.

Angela’s sister, Sarah Gunther, said her loss had left “a space that can never truly be filled”.

She said: “She was a fantastic and fiercely supportive mum, the kind who never gave up, no matter how hard life became.

“To me, she wasn’t just my sister — she was my best friend. Her kindness was genuine, her laughter infectious, and her presence brought warmth into every room.

“Angela may be gone from our sight, but she will never be gone from our hearts.”