18-year-old sentenced for machete attack

An 18-year-old man been sentenced to six years after attacking another man with a machete in Barry.

Daniel Harris, from Brynna, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to six years in a young offender institution after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

This followed an incident near Ramsey Road in Barry on December 14, 2024, when the victim, a man in his 30s, believing Harris was someone else, approached him.

Stitches

Harris then produced a machete that was hidden in his trousers and began attacking the victim. The victim attempted to run however Harris followed him and after falling over, Harris continued to attack him before leaving the scene.

The victim needed over 20 stitches to a face laceration, suffered a cut to his right shoulder, and suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, alongside tendon and nerve damage.

Some readers might find the video below upsetting.

Detective Inspector Phillip Marchant said: “Tackling crime involving weapons such as machetes and knives is a priority for South Wales Police, and we take incidents like this extremely seriously. There is no place for those who carry knives in our community.

“I’m pleased to see this sentence and hope it gives Harris – who is known to others as Rambo – some time to reflect on his choice to carry a weapon. While this incident was extremely traumatising to the victim, the outcome could have been significantly worse.”

