£18m boost for Welsh fishing industry

Wales’s fishing industry and coastal communities are set to benefit from a share of a new £360 million UK government fund aimed at revitalising the sector and boosting local economies.

The Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund, announced this week, will provide £56 million of new money to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with £18 million allocated to the Welsh Government.

Ministers in Cardiff Bay will be responsible for distributing the funding to meet the specific needs of Wales’s fishing and coastal communities.

The fund is designed to support investment in modernising the UK’s fishing fleet, introducing new technology and equipment, improving infrastructure, and training the next generation of fishers.

It will also be used to support tourism and trade in coastal towns and villages.

‘Revitalise’

UK Fisheries Minister Dame Angela Eagle said the new investment would strengthen a sector vital to communities across the UK.

“The grit and determination of fishers throughout the UK brings the best seafood to our dining tables and across the world,” she said. “This fund will revitalise the fishing sector and coastal communities right across the UK, spurring growth as part of our Plan for Change.”

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said the funding would deliver a “bright, sustainable future” for the industry in Wales.

“Wales’s coastal communities are hugely important and this £18 million allocation for the Welsh Government will help deliver a bright, sustainable future for the fishing industry and those who live on our coast by improving infrastructure, creating jobs and boosting investment in skills,” she said.

“The UK Government is also slashing red tape for our seafood exporters and businesses as we work with our partners to deliver economic growth in Wales.”

Barnett formula

The fund has been welcomed by industry leaders. Mike Cohen, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said: “There has been commercial fishing in the UK for more than a thousand years. Today, it remains integral to many coastal communities and continues to produce some of the best seafood in the world. With the right support, fishing can be an engine to drive sustainable growth all around our coastline.”

The funding has been allocated according to the Barnett formula, with £28 million for Scotland, £18 million for Wales and £10 million for Northern Ireland.