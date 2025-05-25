19-year-old jailed for life following murder of Cardiff father

A teenager who went on the run after murdering dad-of-seven Colin Richards in Ely, Cardiff, has been jailed for life.

After a three-week manhunt involving several other police forces, Corey Gauci and accomplice James O’Driscoll were arrested in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

Gauci, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday May 23 and was told he must serve a minimum of 24 years before being considered for release.

Gauci had denied murder and violent disorder but was found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court after a six-week trial.

Colin Richards, 48, from Grangetown, was found unconscious following a report of a disturbance in the Heol-Y-Berllan area of Caerau, Cardiff, last April.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died from a stab wound to his thigh.

Five others have also been sentenced for their part in Mr Richards’ death:

James O’Driscoll, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years for violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Noreen O’Driscoll, 29, from Ely, was sentenced to three years for assisting an offender.

Rebecca Ross, 44, from Lincoln, was sentenced to two years for assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article.

Soraya Somersall, 44, from Butetown, was sentenced to two years and six months for assisting an offender.

Christian Morgan, 36, from Caerau, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years for possession of a bladed article.

The court previously heard how the violence had escalated from a disagreement between Christian Morgan, a friend of Colin Richards, and the other defendants.

Morgan had received threatening and insulting messages from his ex-girlfriend Noreen O’Driscoll, sister of James O’Driscoll.

This culminated in the defendants being in the area of Heol Berllan on the night of Sunday, April 7 2024, when violence ensued and resulted in Mr Richards being fatally injured.

Gauci and O’Driscoll went on the run and 20 days later they were arrested in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, on April 27, 2024. South Wales Police detectives were at the arrest and transported both suspects back to Cardiff where they were interviewed, charged and remanded.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “Colin was a much-loved father, grandfather, son, and brother.

“His tragic death has left seven children without a father, and they continue to miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with Colin’s family today as they have been throughout.

“We hope today’s sentence provides them with some peace and allows them to begin the healing process. This tragic case yet again highlights the devastating and far-reaching consequences of knife crime. Taking knives onto our streets will not be tolerated. South Wales Police will continue to work tirelessly to target and disrupt those involved in the sort of criminality that led to Colin’s death.

“We would like to thank all the witnesses who assisted the investigation, the prosecution team and police colleagues from Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Leicestershire and West Midlands.”

