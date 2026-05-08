19-year-old jailed for online child sexual exploitation offences

Nation.Cymru staff

A teenager has been jailed for 14 years following a major police investigation into online child sexual exploitation involving victims across the UK.

South Wales Police said the case, known as Operation Heleia, centred on Kyle Fisher, 19, from Tonyrefail, who was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

The investigation began after allegations that Fisher had used social media and messaging platforms to target children aged between 10 and 15.

Officers said he used threats and manipulation to coerce victims into sharing indecent images and videos, including blackmailing them with threats to hack their accounts or release material publicly.

In one case, explicit images of a victim were shared online alongside their personal details.

Police recovered thousands of messages from Fisher’s mobile phone after it was seized during his arrest in 2024. The messages revealed a pattern of persistent abuse, with victims subjected to intimidation and psychological pressure.

Investigators believe Fisher may have contacted up to 200 victims, with 19 confirmed as victims of serious sexual offences following analysis of his devices. Police forces across the UK assisted in identifying and safeguarding those affected.

During the course of the investigation, officers also seized a gaming device from Fisher’s home which contained a search history linked to extreme pornography. Further examination uncovered additional indecent material, strengthening the case against him.

Fisher was arrested on multiple occasions during the inquiry, including in 2024 and again in 2025, before being charged with a range of offences.

Detective Inspector Steve Jones, who led the investigation, said the case highlighted the dangers posed by online exploitation.

“The safety and wellbeing of children is our top priority,” he said.

“This investigation demonstrates the scale and seriousness of these offences, and we hope the sentence provides some measure of justice for the victims.”

He also praised those who came forward during the inquiry, adding that their evidence had been crucial in securing the conviction.