1960s Wales brought to life as celebration returns to heritage railway

Nation.Cymru Staff

A north Wales heritage railway will be transformed into a 1960s time capsule next month as a weekend of live music, reenactments and vintage trains returns.

The soundtrack of the Swinging Sixties will fill the Dee Valley when the Llangollen and Corwen Railway’s ‘Sixties Weekend’ returns on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 August.

The weekend will mark one of the railway’s biggest events of the year, with stations across the line transformed as volunteers don period dress, make themed announcements, and participate in historic reenactments in a display of living history.

These include Welsh Bobbies in authentic British Transport Commission Police uniforms, dramatic protests against the proposed railway closures, Beeching’s passenger survey teams, goods loading demonstrations, and vintage Crosville bus tours.

A programme of live music throughout the weekend will celebrate the decade, with local favourite Chris Burton performing many of the era’s biggest hits, including timeless Beatles classics while dressed as an early Beatle.

Award-winning local performers Rose and Jacob will entertain visitors with a mix of sixties pop and folk favourites, while Esme Sallnow will bring together the sounds of artists including Nina Simone and Freddie & The Dreamers.

On Sunday afternoon, north Wales charity band Jabberwocky will round off the celebrations with a blend of soul, blues and classic sixties hits.

Visitors can also take unlimited travel on heritage trains while exploring attractions at Llangollen, Berwyn, Glyndyfrdwy, Carrog and Corwen.

Mandy Towers, Llangollen Station Master and one of the organisers of Sixties Weekend, said, “Sixties Weekend is all about bringing history to life.

“As soon as visitors arrive they’ll be transported back to the 1960s, with heritage trains, period costumes, live music and historical reenactments creating an atmosphere that’s unlike anything else.

“Every station has something different to discover, so people can spend the whole day exploring the railway and enjoying everything that’s happening along the line.”

She added: “It’s a wonderful event for families, railway enthusiasts and anyone who loves the nostalgia of the 1960s.

“Our volunteers have worked incredibly hard to recreate the look and feel of the decade, and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors for what promises to be a fantastic weekend.”

As the sun sets on Saturday, the celebrations continue with one of the highlights of the weekend – the Saturday Night Dance at Llangollen Railway Station.

From 6pm, the station will come alive as Dave ‘Boss’ Griffin spins the decade’s hits before live band Dammit, featuring railway legend Harry Barber on drums, take to the stage from 7.45pm until 9.15pm. Dave then returns to keep the platforms swinging until the evening draws to a close.

With Beeching’s Bar serving local real ales throughout the weekend, hot food available throughout the evening and heritage trains bringing guests to and from stations along the line, the dance offers a unique way to experience the railway after dark.

Joe Walker, one of the organisers, said: “The Saturday Night Dance is going to be something really special. Where else can you arrive by heritage train, enjoy a drink in a beautifully restored station, listen to live music and dance the night away to the biggest hits of the 1960s?

“It’s a brilliant way to round off a day at Sixties Weekend and we hope people really embrace the occasion by dressing up and joining in the fun.”

He added: “Whether you’re visiting for the whole weekend or just coming along on Saturday evening, you’ll be part of an atmosphere that’s full of energy, nostalgia and great music. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Llangollen and celebrate one of the greatest decades in British history.”

The Saturday Night Dance costs £10, or just £5 when purchased with a Sixties Weekend Day Rover ticket, with evening rail travel included for visitors joining from Corwen, Carrog, Glyndyfrdwy and Berwyn.

For more information about the event, visit the Llangollen and Corwen Railway site here.

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