£1bn tram-train plan linking valley communities to Swansea remains part of long-term strategy

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Ambitious plans for a £1 billion tram-train link between valley communities and Swansea are unlikely to be taken forward in the immediate future despite councillors pushing for progress.

The proposed route would connect Aberdulais or Tonna, in Neath Port Talbot, with Swansea using a combination of on-street tram infrastructure and a disused rail corridor.

The idea was first put forward by Green Party councillor Nathan Goldup-John in December 2025, when he called for officers to examine options for developing a “shovel-ready” scheme.

His motion asked Neath Port Talbot Council to consider a feasibility study into the route, which could eventually form part of the wider Swansea Bay Metro and plans to improve public transport across south west Wales.

However, a report presented to councillors in September said that while the scheme had “strategic merit” and potential benefits, it was not considered an immediate delivery priority.

The council will not seek a new feasibility study at this stage, with officers pointing to work already carried out and the “significant infrastructure interventions” that would be required, particularly to introduce trams in Swansea.

The report said: “Cabinet is not being requested to commission a new feasibility study at this stage, as relevant feasibility and appraisal work has already been undertaken and any further work would need to be led by Transport for Wales and regional partners.

“This report therefore responds to the Notice of Motion by confirming that the proposal remains recognised within the longer-term regional rail pipeline and that the most appropriate next step is continued officer engagement with Transport for Wales, Swansea Council and regional partners to ensure the corridor remains visible in future regional rail prioritisation and funding discussions.”

The report also referenced a recent Transport for Wales document which identified the corridor as part of its longer-term rail ambitions under a higher funding scenario, at an estimated cost of more than £1 billion.

It added: “The inclusion of the corridor within this scenario demonstrates that it remains recognised in Transport for Wales’ longer-term rail investment pipeline; however, it is not currently an immediate delivery priority.”

Councillors said they understood the proposal was a long-term scheme but sought reassurance from officers that it would continue to move forward, as well as more information about how it could be delivered.

Feasibility study

Officers said they had faced some difficulty in taking the original motion further because a feasibility study had already been carried out.

They agreed that another report would be brought back in the coming months, while stressing that a transport scheme of this scale would have to be developed alongside partners and neighbouring authorities.

Members noted the update and backed continued engagement with Transport for Wales and regional partners, with a further report on the options due to return to the council within nine months.

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