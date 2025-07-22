£2.2m National Lottery grant to transform Welsh Wildlife Centre

The Welsh Wildlife Centre will receive a £2.2 million grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to improve its accessibility and inclusivity for visitors while offering greater opportunities for engagement with wider audiences.

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded a £90,000 grant to support the project’s work with new audiences and groups, led by the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, building deep connections with nature to help towards nature’s recovery and for the health and wellbeing benefits that nature brings.

Sarah Kessell, CEO of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said: “We are elated to receive this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we can ensure all our visitors at The Welsh Wildlife Centre have the same opportunities, everyone’s perspective is valued and everybody is encouraged to participate in nature’s recovery in ways that suit them.”

Opportunities

The Welsh Wildlife Centre sits within the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve, much of which is designated for its importance for wildlife.

The nature reserve is popular with tourists and local visitors, allowing close encounters with wildlife from a network of bird hides, boardwalks and pathways including a Sustrans route. Visitors can spot a wider variety of birds including Kingfishers, as well as Otters, dragonflies and damselflies. The nature reserve is expanding so in future will provide even more access to wildlife.

The visitor centre was built 30 years ago and its eye-catching design won a RICS Award but is now in need of investment. The building provides facilities and a place to learn about the nature reserve and is supported by a fantastic team of volunteers.

The Trust worked with local community groups to design a project that encompasses more outdoor, wildlife-related experiences, a community learning programme combining creative arts and ecology, and physical improvements for the centre to remove access barriers, increase comfort and incorporate inclusive communications

Recovery