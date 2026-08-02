£2.2m regeneration scheme to transform empty town centre buildings

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

More than £2.2 million is set to be invested in transforming long-empty town centre buildings into new homes and refurbished shop units.

At a Denbighshire County Council cabinet meeting this week at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ, councillors backed procuring a principal contractor for works in Rhyl town centre.

The works will provide residential units on the upper floors of council-owned properties at 64 High Street and 2-4 Wellington Road, renovating the ground-floor commercial units.

The work is part of the wider Rhyl Town Centre Masterplan and Vision to help regenerate the area.

According to the report, the pre-tender estimate for the cost of the works is £2,224,370, with the project expected to have “a positive impact” on adult social care services and homelessness as additional affordable homes will be available.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Barry Mellor said: “These properties have been empty for quite a while. This will really enhance the High Street, getting these properties back into working use, and especially with housing above and businesses below. It will really make an improvement to Rhyl High Street.”

Cllr Alan James said: “It is one of the biggest contentions, I think, within the High Street over the last few years about the state of this particular building, and the surrounding (one) in Wellington Road as well, particularly from businesses and a lot of residents, so I welcome this and think it’s a really good project.”

The decision follows the council’s backing of the North Wales Regional Regeneration Plan 2018-2035, which enabled investment to be secured for the region through the Welsh Government’s Targeted Regeneration Investment programme.

The council then acquired the former Granite store at 64 High Street, as well as 2 Wellington Road and the adjacent retail premises at 4 Wellington Road for regeneration.

The report states the project will boost the economy by contributing towards the vitality of shops and services in Rhyl town centre by increasing footfall.

The cabinet vote was unanimous.

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