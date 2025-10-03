£2.5m invested to refurbish south Wales county’s playgrounds

Over the next three years more than £2.5m will be invested to modernise and refurbish 16 children’s playgrounds identified as being in poor condition across a south Wales county.

Funding for the Playground Improvement Programme, to which £2,521,500 will be allocated, was approved by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday, October 1 2025.

Cllr Scott Jones, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said: “The aim is to replace outdated playgrounds with modern, purpose-built spaces tailored to the needs of each community.

“Playgrounds are recognised as essential community resources promoting physical activity, social development and emotional wellbeing.

“This improvement programme, part of our ongoing commitment to improving the standards of local playgrounds, will not only be vital for promoting healthier lifestyles and social development, but also for addressing inequalities in access to safe outdoor environments.”

Condition survey

The council is subject to statutory obligations under the Play Sufficiency Assessment (PSA), a legal requirement in Wales under the Children and Families (Wales) Measure 2010.

The authority’s Neighbourhood Services Section currently oversees the management of 48 playgrounds across the borough, supported by a dedicated team.

The council’s Neighbourhood Services Team, along with Play Sufficiency colleagues, commissioned an independent condition survey of all Neath Port Talbot playgrounds in April 2025.

Playgrounds were assessed based on their safety conditions, with 16 sites identified as requiring urgent attention and in need of refurbishment. Some sites could even face closure without required refurbishment work.

Investment

Cllr Simon Knoyle, the council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Performance and Social Justice, said: “These 16 playgrounds require significant repair or full refurbishment in the next 12 to 36 months.

“Without investment, these facilities risk closure on safety grounds – this is simply something we cannot allow to happen!

“We should look to fund, as part of the budget setting process for next year, an ongoing full maintenance regime covering regular inspections and essential works to maintain all of the 48 council owned playgrounds.

“We must ensure sustainable investment into all of our playgrounds is in place as they provide essential facilities for residents in our communities.”

An officer’s report to the Cabinet meeting said of the improvement programme: “This approach reflects the principles of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, embedding long-term thinking, prevention, and integration into every stage of planning and delivery.

“The council’s strategy is further reinforced through alignment with its Destination Management Plan, which recognises the importance of attractive, accessible public spaces in building resilient communities and supporting local tourism.”

The Cabinet decision is subject to a three-day call in process.