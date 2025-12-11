£2.8 million revamp for historic Welsh landmark

Ella Groves

A historic Welsh landmark is getting a £2.8m overhaul which will see the building revitalised as a community museum and learning hub.

Monmouthshire County Council will commence work on Shire Hall on 20 December 2025.

The National Heritage Lottery Fund have contributed £1.5m to the project.

Built in 1724, the hall was formerly the centre for the Assize Courts and Quarter Sessions for Monmouthshire.

It was the location of the trial of Chartist leader John Frost and others for high treason for their part in the Newport Rising in 1839.

The regeneration project will result in significant changes for the building.

Shire Hall will house innovative displays telling Monmouth’s story and flexible learning spaces for the community.

The building will also undergo more practical changes including upgrades to the heating system and energy efficiency to enhance the environmental sustainability of the Grade I listed building, and improved conditions for their collections to be stored.

Extensive consultations with a range of communities have shaped the project, with groups such as those living with dementia and ethnic minorities being involved in the plans.

A Citizens Panel will continue to guide the museum exhibitions and events to ensure ongoing community representation following the rejuvenation.

Monmouthshire County Councillor and Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, Sara Burch, said: “The Shire Hall has served Monmouth in many ways over its history, most recently as a place for people affected by flooding to come for support.

“We look forward to its future as an exciting community museum, telling the many stories of Monmouth and showing our internationally important collections.

“While Shire Hall is closed, we will keep the community informed and engaged through regular updates and behind-the-scenes insights into the transformation.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back in early 2027 to a Shire Hall that is more vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable than ever before.”

Shire Hall is expected to remain closed to the public until early 2027 when renovations will end.