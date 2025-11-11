£2 flat fee for bus journeys recommended across county

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors are recommending that a flat fee of £2 is charged for bus journeys across an entire Welsh county.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on Thursday, November 6, the idea of a £2 bus ticket was floated by Cllr Pete Lewington.

At the time, the committee was looking at the impact of cuts and savings delivered by a number of council departments last year that come under their remit.

This included the Highways, Transport and Recycling department which had made £1.53 million in savings during 2024/2025.

The report showed that £690,000 put forward by the department had failed to materialise and has been rolled over into this year’s budget, while a further £318,530 had been written off.

This was part of an overall council expectation to make £12.9 million in cuts and savings last year.

The report explained that income from bus fares had gone up by £85,000 following a 10 per cent increase in ticket prices that kicked in on April 1, 2024.

The report also showed that during 2024/2025 the number of passengers on buses supported by the council had been 649,394, with £1.66 million taken in fares.

This is up on the 649,545 passengers in 2023/2024 that had generated £1.55 million.

Cllr Pete Lewington (Conservative – Newtown West) noted that fee paying customers had fallen during the period while income from customers using a concession had gone up.

Cllr Lewington asked: “Do we think about reducing bus fares in future to get more people on to buses and public transport?”

Head of Highways Transport and Recycling John Forsey said: “There’s a balance of getting the price at an appropriate level and being able to support services.”

He added that the Welsh Government introducing £1 bus fares for 16- to 21-year-olds would “probably help” get more people to use public transport.

Later in the discussion, Cllr Lewington came up with a “radical musing” on bus fares.

Cllr Lewington said: “Looking at the two years we’ve got there and I divide the fares by the numbers of passengers, it simplistically comes out at around a £2 fare.

“So, I just wonder if a flat £2 fee is something to consider – it could increase fare payers and make the whole system easier and lead to increased income.”

Committee Chairwoman Cllr Angela Davies (Liberal Democrat – Rhayader) asked: “Would that be £2 regardless of where you go?”

“Yes” answered Cllr Lewington.

Cllr Davies then asked council officers how much a “short bus journey” cost.

Mr Forsey believed that the minimum fare cost £1.30.

Cllr Davies said that putting the price up to £2 could put off those that make short journeys.

“But it’s an idea isn’t it, something to consider,” she said.

Cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Recycling Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) said: “We don’t lose money through concessionary fares, every passenger is paying for their seat.

“We need to make sure we put on a service that is enabling people to go to work and school who don’t get concessions.

“I think the new contract we put in place in September will provide us with some more assessment of what is being delivered for the residents of Powys and not just those with concessionary passes – which we may have been doing in previous contracts.”

The committee agreed that the merits of a £2 flat bus fare should be “looked at” and will forward to Cabinet as a recommendation.