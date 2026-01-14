£20 million funding plan agreed for repairs to road after landslips

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Councillors have agreed to a £20 million funding plan for repairs to the A469 amid frustrations over the Welsh Government’s role in the project.

It is hoped the works will finally fix the road and end years of traffic and connection problems for residents of the Upper Rhymney Valley, who the council leader said had “waited too long” for a solution.

A landslip closed the road at Troedrhiwfuwch in 2014 and later damage during Storm Dennis in 2020 “triggered further movement” at the site.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard repeated his previous pledge that the repairs are a “key priority” for his administration.

It currently appears Caerphilly council will be left to foot the bill for the project, and members agreed on Tuesday January 13 to “repurpose” £10 million from other capital budgets and borrow the remaining £10 million.

Cllr Charlotte Bishop, who leads the Plaid Cymru group in the council chamber, shared her “severe disappointment that the Welsh Government hasn’t put more of a hand in their pocket” to help fund the project.

“Once again, the residents of Caerphilly and their council tax money is going on something that should be supported by the Welsh Government,” she told the meeting.

The former council leader, Cllr Sean Morgan, who now represents the Green Party, said there was “no doubt in my mind that the Welsh Government has reneged on the previous indications that they would fund this strategic part of the network”.

Meanwhile, independent group leader Cllr Nigel Dix urged the Labour-controlled council to meet with the Welsh Government “to make sure they are going to cover, or help with, the costs”.

Cllr Pritchard said he had met recently with Welsh transport secretary Ken Skates, and would continue “banging on the door, saying we need that support”.

This would be the case regardless of the results of this May’s Senedd elections, the leader added.

Councillors went on to vote unanimously to back the funding plan.

The Welsh Government was contacted for comment.