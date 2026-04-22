20-pitch caravan site approved to boost local economy

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A new 20-pitch touring caravan site will be built on Ynys Môn after winning approval from council planners.

Anglesey County Council has approved plans for the development at Bryn Hyfryd, Valley.

The applicant said the plan could help boost local economy on Anglesey. The scheme is for the creation of 20 touring caravan pitches and the erection of an amenity block, together with the formation of a surface water soakaway.

A planning support statement said the proposed development comprised of a small seasonal touring site on open farmland adjoining Bryn Hyfryd (coal depot and yard for Looms Bros).

The site is located west of Valley, on fairly open farmland forming part of a larger field within land surrounding Looms Bros Coal yard.

The proposed access adjoins an unclassified road which then leads on to the A55 and links to Valley village from the west.

The scheme would also see installation of a treatment plant, formation of a new site entrance, an access road into the site, retention of existing soft landscaping and provision of new soft landscaping.

The application had been made by Carol Williams through the agents Berllan Properties Ltd.

The application was received on December 19, 2023, and the approved decision was dated April 17, 2026.

The the applicant said the development could “create economic benefits” for the wider local economy from contributions made by visitor spend in the area.

The plans stated an assumption that the pitches would accommodate an average of two people each with an occupancy level of 60% over an eight-month season.

They said this could result in an average spend of £50 per person per night.

The application said: “The proposed pitches would contribute to the local economy excluding the contribution of employment at the site and spending by the business, and the existing visitor spend in the area.

“The economic impact of this spend (excluding the site-related employment) would be equivalent to supporting approx. 10-13 jobs.

“There would also be further benefits through the income provided to the applicants in running the site, which of course will result in spend in the local economy through operation of the site and purchasing of goods and services in connection with it.

“This would be a substantial boost for local businesses, and especially so after the devastating impact of Covid-19.”

It added: “Overall, the proposal would be a substantial direct benefit to the local economy, and would produce a further boost through the multiplier effect, i.e. increased spend in local businesses from visitors and the business, which would generate additional employment, with those employed then spending in local businesses, and so on.”

“This virtuous circle would result from the employment and money circulating in the local economy from the development,” it added.