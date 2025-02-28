200 Indian healthcare workers to join NHS Wales

A further 200 nurses and doctors from Kerala in India will be recruited to join the health service in Wales.

The Welsh Government says the announcement strengthens the agreement ministers made with the Government of Kerala last year to support ethical recruitment from India to Wales, and on the basis of “mutual benefit”.

The NHS in Wales now has more staff than at any point in its history, directly employing almost 97,000 full-time equivalent staff.

The Cardiff Bay administration says that by welcoming healthcare professionals from Kerala, the NHS is benefiting from a “wealth of knowledge” which bring skills and experience that “enrich the healthcare system”.

More than 300 healthcare professionals have already taken up positions across NHS Wales from the Indian state since the agreement was signed in March 2024.

Thanks

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles met staff coming to Wales and thanked them for their support of the Welsh NHS.

Staff Nurse Teena Thomas from Karunagappally is set to join NHS Wales soon.

She said: “I’m drawn to NHS Wales’ commitment to providing high-quality patient care and its reputation for excellence in healthcare.

“I’m excited to be part of a team that values compassion, kindness, and respect. The opportunity to work in a multicultural environment and contribute to the well-being of the Welsh community is truly fulfilling.

“I’m looking forward to developing my skills and expertise in a supportive and inclusive work environment.”

‘Committed’

The Health Secretary also met with Minister for Health, Woman and Child Development, Veena George, to reaffirm and strengthen the working relationship between Wales and Kerala.

Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles said: “We are committed to delivering a sustainable NHS workforce which can handle present demands and meet the needs of the future.

“Wales has a long and proud tradition of welcoming healthcare professionals from all over the world and ethical international recruitment is a key part of our workforce strategy to ensure that the NHS in Wales has the right people and skills it needs.

“I am pleased a further 200 healthcare professionals from Kerala will be playing an important part in supporting NHS Wales, joining those who have already been recruited to our healthcare system.

“I thank them for everything they do and the Government of Kerala for the warm welcome and look forward to continuing to build our strong working relationship.”

