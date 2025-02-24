200-year-old church could be converted into luxury holiday let

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A 200-year-old historic church in a Welsh village could be converted into a luxury holiday let.

Gethin Jones, of Walsall, England, has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to convert Capel Wesley in the village of Gwyddelwern.

Mr Jones wants to convert the Former Gwyddelwern Methodist Church into a holiday let.

The church building, situated at the junction with the A494 and Tyn Llechwedd, is described as unused and would include parking.

Historic

A planning statement submitted as part of the process reads: “The proposal ensures that the development will not adversely affect the character of both the former church and chapel or the surrounding area of the landscape.

“The chapel in Gwyddelwern, Denbighshire, is a historic building that was constructed over two hundred years ago. Originally serving as a church house, its most recent use was as a church vestry and storage facility.

“The building’s proximity to the village churchyard reflects its religious heritage, and its structure has largely remained unchanged over the years, maintaining its original character and architectural significance.”

Character

The letter adds: “This planning application seeks permission to convert the former church into a luxury holiday let building. The proposal involves minimal external alterations to preserve the building’s historical character. New fenestrations will be added where historical openings previously existed, ensuring adequate natural light while retaining the building’s original aesthetic.”

According to the application form, neighbours are yet to be consulted.

The plans will likely be discussed at a future Denbighshire planning committee meeting at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

