£20,000 grant opportunity for rural Welsh communities to drive change

Rural communities across Wales are invited to apply for a new £20,000 grant to explore ideas that could help shape a better future for their area.

The Community-led Action Research Grant will fund up to six research projects and provide training and support from an academic mentor and opportunities to connect with other communities and researchers.

The grant is delivered by the Cymru Wledig Local Policy and Innovation Partnership (LPIP) Rural Wales, which is led by Aberystwyth University.

Professor Mike Woods from Aberystwyth University, Director of Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales, said: “This programme is about giving rural communities the tools and support to investigate what matters most to them – whether that’s improving wellbeing, tackling climate change, or strengthening local culture – and to turn that knowledge into action.”

“This is an opportunity for communities to take the lead in shaping their own futures, and we are excited to support projects that reflect the creativity, resilience and ambition of rural Wales.”

Alignment

The grant is open to communities in rural areas of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Monmouthshire, Pembrokeshire, Powys, and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Projects must align with at least one of four key themes of Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales: building a regenerative economy; supporting the Net Zero transition; empowering communities for cultural recovery; or enhancing wellbeing in place.

Further information about the Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales Community-led Action Research Grant, which is open for applications until 29 August 2025, is available on the Together for Change website.

The fund is provided by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), and Innovate UK as part of Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales led by Aberystwyth University

