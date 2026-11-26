Nation.Cymru staff

A project to track down neglected orchards and rediscover lost Welsh fruit varieties has been awarded £200,643 in development funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Orchard Project will work with Cwm Arian and Social Farms & Gardens across mid, south and west Wales to find old community orchards, identify the fruit growing there and draw up plans to restore them.

The grant will pay for the development stage of Achub Ein Treftadaeth Berllan, or Saving Our Orchard Heritage. The project would need a second funding decision to proceed in full.

One aim is to take grafts from old fruit trees so that local varieties can be grown in other community orchards across Wales. The partners also want to pass on skills such as pruning and grafting to help volunteers look after older trees and the wildlife habitats they provide.

Neil Kingsnorth, who leads the project at Cwm Arian, said: “The skills for caring for these spaces, and especially for the really special older trees, are being lost, but at Cwm Arian we’re looking forward to working with local people across West Wales to find and restore these old heritage orchards, and reconnect people to them.

“We’re really hoping we might find some lost varieties too.”

Schools, volunteers and community groups will be invited to take part in seasonal activities such as picking and pressing fruit. The partners also plan to offer accredited training to help people who have had limited access to nature and heritage sites find work in conservation and heritage.

The Orchard Project has worked in and around Swansea since 2020, helping communities establish and restore orchards. In Pembrokeshire, Cwm Arian already runs an annual apple-pressing service and a tree-sharing network.

Sarah Collick, a development officer at Social Farms & Gardens, said the project built on work to establish community orchards and help groups make more of their harvests. She said it would now allow the partners to focus on older orchards and the varieties and traditions that risk being lost with them.

Fruit tree pruning workshops are among the first events planned for the new year.