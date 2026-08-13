£200,000 raised to improve cancer care for patients across south west Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A fundraising appeal has raised £200,000 to improve facilities for thousands of cancer patients from across south west Wales.

The money will be used to refurbish the former chemotherapy unit at the South West Wales Cancer Centre at Singleton Hospital in Swansea and turn it into a new outpatient department.

The Going the Extra Mile for Cancer Appeal, run by Swansea Bay Health Charity, reached its target following a women’s touch rugby tournament which raised £54,000 earlier this month.

The refurbishment will bring a number of cancer services together in one location, giving patients access to consultants, specialist nurses, pharmacists and therapy teams.

Thousands of patients from Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion receive treatment at the centre each year.

The work will also include reopening a volunteer-run tea bar and changes intended to make the department more comfortable for patients and their families.

The appeal was launched in September 2024 and has been supported by individuals, businesses, schools, community groups, NHS staff and volunteers.

Fundraising events have included marathons, mountain climbs, bake sales, golf days and other sponsored challenges.

Russell Banner, clinical director at the South West Wales Cancer Centre, said: “These improvements will create a more welcoming and supportive space for patients and their families, bringing services closer together and helping us provide more coordinated, patient-centred care.

“This appeal is a much-welcomed investment in the experience and wellbeing of patients receiving cancer treatment across South West Wales and I am so grateful for all the time and effort that the community has put into raising these funds.”

The Touched by Cancer women’s touch rugby tournament, held on August 8, provided the final push towards the £200,000 target.

The tournament has raised £78,000 for the appeal in total, accounting for 39% of the money raised.

Cathy Stevens, community support charity officer at Swansea Bay Health Charity, said: “The South West Wales Cancer Centre does an amazing job in caring for thousands of patients per year.

“The Going the Extra Mile for Cancer Appeal will add to this by going above and beyond core NHS funding – refurbishing the space to be more welcoming and less clinical.

“Achieving our fundraising goal allows us to begin the refurbishment, making a lasting impact to cancer patients and their families for years to come.”

Half Marathon

Among those who supported the appeal was Rachel Cole, who ran the Swansea Half Marathon in memory of her mother Sandra, who received treatment at the cancer centre.

Ms Cole said: “Having improved facilities and a comfortable and welcoming environment can make all the difference to those individuals going through such a hard time in their lives as it’s such an emotionally draining experience.”

Swansea Bay Health Charity is the official charity of Swansea Bay University Health Board and raises money for projects and services beyond those covered by core NHS funding.

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