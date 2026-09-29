£200m rail plans could bring new stations and more frequent trains

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for new railway stations and more frequent passenger services, costing an estimated £200 million, are being updated as part of a long-awaited metro project.

The schemes across Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Neath Port Talbot would form a key part of the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro if approved.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said Transport for Wales (TfW) was updating the business cases for two phases of rail improvements, including expanded passenger services on a line mainly used by freight trains.

The wider metro plans include better bus services, integrated ticketing and improved walking and cycling routes. Officials have been developing and refining the proposals for years.

Responding to written questions from opposition councillors, Cllr Stewart said the first phase would include a new station at Cockett and a “turnback” at Pembrey and Burry Port station in Carmarthenshire, allowing trains to reverse direction.

TfW puts the current high-level cost estimate for those works at under £50 million.

The second, larger phase would upgrade the Swansea District Line and create new stations, with passenger services stopping at Pontarddulais, Pontlliw, Felindre, Morriston, Llansamlet, Llandarcy and Skewen.

A map seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service also shows proposed stations at Winch Wen and Landore, between Neath and Swansea High Street stations.

TfW estimates the District Line upgrade, with services then running north to Ammanford, would cost more than £150 million.

Cllr Stewart said: “This will increase the frequency of trains at Swansea High Street while connecting communities across Swansea, service high-travel employment areas, and provide faster journey times to west Wales.”

The metro was one of 43 projects included in TfW’s investment document, Today, Tomorrow, Together: A vision for rail across Wales and Borders.

The projects have a combined estimated cost of up to £14 billion. Speaking earlier this year, the then-First Minister Eluned Morgan said they would take around 15 years to implement.

Consultation

A consultation on the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro is due to begin in November.

Ben George, TfW’s head of regional transport, said: “The delivery of the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro will require public sector investment and will be subject to the development and approval of robust business cases.

“As rail infrastructure is non-devolved, realising these benefits for people living and working in Swansea Bay will require the UK Government’s support, cooperation, and collaboration, including capital funding for the necessary improvements. Ongoing operational costs would be met by the Welsh Government.”

He said progress on individual schemes would depend on prioritisation by the Wales Rail Board, a group of senior government and transport officials.

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